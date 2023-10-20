Stockhome and HenHouse are collaborating again for their annual Spooky Beer Dinner on Monday, Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m. We have attended (or during the pandemic, taken home) every one of the collaboration dinners between these two, not only because we love them both in their own right, but because Chef Roberth Sundell does an incredible job of pairing these delicious beers with his unique cuisine.

Looking over this year’s menu, and knowing Chef Roberth’s food and HenHouse’s beers, this is going to be one for the ages, with items like smoked salmon fritters with festbier, grilled prawns with IPA, lamb merguez sausage with hazy pale ale, baked pumpkin agnolotti (a small ravioli) with English pale ale, braised beef cheek with a saison, and for dessert, bourbon ice cream and corn flakes float with a dark saison. And in true Halloween spirit, there will be a costume contest with a $100 Stockhome gift card up for grabs.

These dinners sell out, so get your tickets now at www.stockhomerestaurant.com.

Cookoff by the bay

Another great local event is also worthy of picking up your tickets ASAP: the Bodega Bay Chili Cookoff, held at the town’s community center on Saturday, Oct. 28, with doors opening at noon, tasting starting at 1 p.m. and winners announced at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 (children under 10 are free) and are available for purchase at The Dog House and Candy & Kites.

If you haven’t been to one of these off-season events out in Bodega Bay, they are a real treat. This is a very close-knit community that loves to welcome visitors, especially from their big sister city of Petaluma. For more information, email bbcommunityassoc@comcast.net.

Seafood and wine

A little later that same day, you can take a leisurely drive home down Pt. Reyes-Petaluma Road (also simply referred to as D Street by many of us who grew up here) to stop at McEvoy Ranch for their Hog Island Seafood and wine paired dinner, which is Oct. 28 starting at 5 p.m. This event is in conjunction with the launch of Hog Island’s new cookbook, written by acclaimed Chef John Ash.

Tickets are available at www.mcevoyranch.com, where we also learn that “In attendance with storytelling and history of our local companies will be President of McEvoy Ranch Samantha Dorsey, Chef and Hog Island Cookbook Author John Ash, and Hog Island Oyster Co. Founding Partner/CEO John Finger.”

Also coming up at McEvoy Ranch on Sunday, Nov. 12, these fabulous local olive growers will be holding their “community mill” from 8 to 11 a.m. By that time olives will be in season, and McEvoy Ranch creates a true regional blend by combining everyone’s crop into a seasonal blend of extra virgin olive oil that is different and unique each year.

This event fills up quickly, so visit the above-mentioned website for more information and to get on their calendar.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.