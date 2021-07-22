Entertaining “High Conflict” Petaluma’s only nonfiction bestseller

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 28- July 4, 2021

On this week’s top 10 list of bestselling books in Petaluma, all but one is fiction, continuing a trend that local readers have been surfing all summer. Of those fictional attention grabbers, the No. 1 is currently Quentin Tarantino’s novelization of his Oscar-nominated film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which digs deeper into the author’s fantastical spin on movie-making in the 1960s, giving rich detail about the lives of washed up western star Rick Dalton and his potentially homicidal stunt double Cliff Booth.

Dropping down to No 10, we’ve got this week’s one nonfictional deviation from fiction, in the form of investigative reporter Amanda Ripley’s “High Conflict.”

Ripley is best known for her years of work with Time Magazine, covering everything from the 9/11 terrorist attacks to numerous hurricanes including Katrina. She is the author of the books “The Unthinkable: Who Survives when Disaster Strikes – and Why,” published in 2009, and “The Smartest Kids in the World: And How They Got That Way,” from 2014.

The new book has been winning accolades from critics, who are calling it a supremely entertaining read, something of an accomplishment giving the subject matter. Finding vivid examples in small family squabbles as well as massive geopolitical conflicts, the book examines the ways that a conflict can become all consuming, feeding off of itself as both sides move farther away from reconciliation. Ripley offers five colorfully branded solutions to such polarizing opposition: “Investigating the understory,” “reducing the binary,” “marginalizing the fire starters,” “buying time and making space” “complicating the narrative,” the latter an antidote to falling into addictively simplistic views of one side being all good and the other being all bad.

We could be wrong about this, of course, but chances are this is just the beginning for “High Conflict” and its soon-to-be-rising position on the local bestseller lists.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ by Quentin Tarantino – It turns out, the writer-director of the controversial homage to Hollywood had a lot more to say about fading fictional Western star and flame-thrower aficionado Rick Dalton. This is his expansive novelization of the movie, including a whole chapter told from the perspective of Manson follower Squeaky Fromme.

2. ‘All the Devils Are Here,’ by Louise Penny – Now in paperback, Penny’s latest installment in her popular Armand Gamache series takes the resourceful homicide investigator to Paris, where shocking crimes happen (of course), as he and his wife await the birth of their grandchild.

3. ‘Mexican Gothic,’ by Sylvia Moreno-Garcia – Gorgeously paced and plotted, this book is a bit like the classic thriller “Rebecca,” but set in Mexico City in the 1950s, with a crumbling mansion, a family full of secrets, and elements of gasp-inducing horror.

4. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya, who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

5. ‘Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore,’ by Robin Sloan – The acclaimed 2013 fantasy novel about a laid-off tech worker who lands a job in a strange book shop that might be connected to a 500-year-old secret society.

6. ‘A Deadly Education,’ by Naomi Novik – Yes, Novik’s 2020 fantasy novel features a less-than-safe boarding school for promising young magic users, but this one, called the Scholomance – filled with terrifying and deadly monsters and a heart-stopping graduation ritual, makes Hogwarts look like Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.

7. ‘Giver of Stars,’ by Jojo Moyes – And English woman moves to Depression-era Kentucky, and becomes a horseback librarian – complete with book-filled wagon – and faces an array of life-changing choices and challenges.

8. ‘Uzumaki Deluxe Edition,’ by Junji Ito – The modern masterpiece of horror manga, about the tiny, cursed and fog-shrouded town of Kurouzu-cho, here in a full and fancy hardcover edition.

9. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.