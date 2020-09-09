Esperanto means ’One who hopes’

During chemistry lectures at Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma’s Dr. Orlando Raola speaks precisely and deliberately, pronouncing ‘y’ in words like “beyond,” with a soft ‘j,’ giving away his Spanish-speaking origins. Few people guess, however, that in addition to being fluent in English and Spanish, the professor also speaks a third language called Esperanto.

He doesn’t just speak Esperanto, of course.

For Raola, it’s a passion.

“About 2 million people speak Esperanto,” Raola told me at his Petaluma office.

Ludwik Zamenhof, Esperanto’s creator, was a Jewish ophthalmologist in Poland, a place of rising racial and national conflict in the late 19th and early 20th century.

“Zamenhof wished to promote peace by creating a shared language,” Raola explained. “Esperanto means ‘one who hopes.’”

Raola was born in 1955 in Havana (Cuba), a city once called “The Paris of the Caribbean.” His attraction to communication began, he likes to say, when his grandmother gifted his parents a radio receiver to celebrate his birth.

“I was always curious about what’s beyond the sea,” he said.

Before computers and television, it was the radio that connected people to the world.

Raola’s parents were poor, but the 1959 revolution brought a better life. From a struggling cigar maker, his father became a police officer and then a factory manager. His mother was an orphan who, against all odds, became a teacher, and then a school principal.

“I had a happy childhood,” Raola said of growing up in a tight-knit extended family. “There were always people, parties, and plenty of food.” A studious child, Raola aspired to be like his uncle, a powerful lawyer who rubbed shoulders with Fidel Castro. However, Raola changed course, swept away by his 10th-grade teacher’s passion for chemistry. After graduating from the University of Havana in 1978, Raola worked as a metallurgist at a nickel mine in a remote corner of Eastern Cuba. “I worked between 8 a.m. and 5 a.m., but between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., there was absolutely nothing to do,” he remembers.

So, he obtained a law degree through distance-learning.

During that time, Raola also tuned into shortwave Spanish-language broadcasts from Sweden, produced by journalists from Argentina and Uruguay.

“They were so good!” he enthused.

Fascinated by the possibility of communicating with people overseas, he responded to a radio ad for free Esperanto textbooks. Two years later, Raola returned to Havana to work as a researcher. He met his wife, Elsa, and later their son, Abel, was born.

Raola taught himself Esperanto.

To practice, he corresponded with many pen pals abroad. When his Esperanto improved, he volunteered as a journalist and announcer at Radio Havana Cuba’s Esperanto program.

Then, in 1989, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Cuba’s economy along with it. Raola quit chemistry and went to work in a publishing house. With no hope of bettering their lives, the Raolas made the tough decision to leave. With the help of American Esperantist friends, Raola came, alone, to the United States, where he worked in industry and attended graduate schools to become a chemistry teacher.

His family followed three years later.

In 2005, he accepted a position at SRJC, where he teaches today.

This past summer was a busy one for Raola. He prepared for his fall courses and helped organize the 105th World Esperanto Congress. This was planned for Montreal, but due to Covid the organizers came up with a virtual event that lasted all summer. Raola hosted a culinary workshop online where people from around the world gave cooking demos in Esperanto.

“It was breakfast time here, so I made pancakes,” Raola said, proud to represent the United States. There were people from Canada, Croatia, Iran, Israel, Mexico, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean called Réunion, and a Japanese woman who made sushi in Germany. “It was well-received,” he said, beaming with delight. “But exhausting! I had to manage Zoom with one hand while flipping pancakes with the other.”

Raola has explored various ways to use Esperanto. Every year he gives a chemistry lecture in the language. He’s also proposed using Esperanto for international cooperation in fighting climate change.

“Because it’s a second language to most,” he argues, “negotiating in Esperanto instead of English may help to level the playing field.”

Raola thinks more people are interested in Esperanto these days.

Duolingo, the popular language learning app, offers Esperanto alongside Chinese, French, and Spanish. Google Translate recognizes Esperanto too. Although uniting the world with Esperanto may be a dream, the life-long international friendships Raola has formed through this language are real. He hopes more people will discover the wonderful Esperanto community that has been bringing people together for over 100 years.

