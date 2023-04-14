In Russia, it is often said that religious icons have been “written in paint.” That’s a play on the Russian word pisat which can mean both to paint and to write. It is fitting that Petaluma author Eirinie Carson – who will be reading from her book “The Dead are Gods” at Copperfield's on April 21 at 7 pm. – described writing this book as “like painting icons.”

The daughter of a Jamaican father and British mother, Carson was raised Russian Orthodox in London, despite none of her family being Russian. At 15, the mixed-race teenager started modeling in the predominantly white fashion world. It was there that she met her best friend and fellow woman of color, Larissa.

Fast-forward through the predominantly white London alt-rock scene and the blatantly racist modeling world to 2018 when Eirinie received a phone call that her life-long friend had died.

“The book started as a eulogy,” Carson recalls. “I always wrote things for Larissa, and I wanted to write something for her funeral, but I just kept writing it long after the funeral.”

It would take another friend to point out that Carson had written a full book.

And what a book it is.

“The Dead are Gods” was only officially released on April 11 but has already made its way onto the Oprah Daily Spring 2023 Reading List Pick. Good Morning America, in reviewing the book, called it “soul-opening.” But it was fellow British author Beth McColl description of the book as “a love letter in a time capsule” that Carson quotes when asked how she herself would describe it.

The book is a memoir, but not a run-of-the-mill memoir, focusing on the deep love Carson had for Larissa, and how she has learned to love her friend and herself more deeply because of it. Carson mentions that when Larissa was alive, their love was sisterly, but after her death, many things came to light that made her question how close they had really been, and ultimately led to the understanding that “We don’t need to know everything about someone to love them.” This acceptance led to an evolution in how Carson now thinks of the relationship and has actually transformed her love into something deeper and more universal.

Much as saints are immortalized in icons, Carson has now immortalized Larissa in the pages of her book, and their friendship, “written in paint” in a different way, is just as beautiful.

“Every time I read it out loud, I cry,” Carson smiles, describing the vulnerability inherent in memoirs. The author’s smile is warm and generous and comes into its own when talking about her adopted Petaluma home.

“I love the community!” she says, specifically pointing our how local people know each other well enough that neighbors will stop one another on the street to say hello or have a quick conversation with. Carson has integrated so well into small-town living that when she was pregnant with her second child, the entire neighborhood was on labor watch!

“I would get phone calls if I had been away from home too long, checking to ensure the baby and I were okay,” she recalls, shaking her head at the memory. “You don’t get that in London.”

Motherhood is a subject Carson knows well. Even though she had no formal training in writing, after the birth of her first child, she became a regular contributor to Mother magazine, based in the Bay Area.

“I just wanted to envision what the future would look like for her,” she says, of that first piece. Carson has, of course, come a long way since then. A member of the San Francisco Writers Grotto, she recently taught her first class this last year in upstate New York, a seminar on writing about grief. She is looking forward to teaching more. But no matter how much well-deserved acclaim she gets – and even though her book has received stellar reviews – she says she is most excited to be reading at the Petaluma Copperfields.

“It’s my local bookstore. It’s where I take my kids,” she says, noting that there is something special about reading and interacting with your community. Carson’ does have one complaint about Petaluma.

“I can’t find a good pub roast!” she says.

It is this level of grounded good humor that elevates Carson’s work beyond the traditional memoir into the realm of art. Without it and her keen sense of self-awareness, the story might have become too heavy for some readers to bear, but like those classical icon painters who worked to make the saints tangible, she has painted with words a story that immortalizes her lost friend while cementing herself as a world-class writer.