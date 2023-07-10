We’re glad to see Everest Indian Restaurant has managed to recover fairly quickly after being the victim of an out-of-control vehicle earlier this month, which struck its storefront in the River Plaza shopping center and forced the owners to close the place for repairs.

According to their Facebook page on July 5, “We are closed for a few days. Unfortunately, someone accidentally hit and broke our main entrance and window by car this morning. Sorry for the inconvenience caused by our closure.”

This meant that Everest missed out on the huge weekend of downtown visitors with Bands on the Basin happening on Saturday and the Art and Garden Festival on Sunday.

But the good news, which I learned through Petaluma Food Taxi owner Nick Gordon – who is one of my main sources of positive Petaluma food news – is that Everest’s owners said would reopen for take-out and delivery as of Monday, July 10.

The slightly less good news is that due to supply chain issues, it's likely going to be another week or so before they are reopened for dine-in.

What with Everest being our last Indian (and Nepalese and Tibetan) food option here in Petaluma, and a delicious one at that, hopefully regulars and first-time customers alike will throw some business their way and help them recover from what must have been a huge loss of a main summertime weekend’s worth of business.

Your best bet for finding out when Everest reopens is to visit www.petalumafoodtaxi.com, as they update their website the moment a restaurant has made a change to anything from their menu to their hours of operation.