Exhibition at Lucchesi Park showcases kid artists

Petaluma City School District is hosting an elaborate public art show featuring the works of student artists from kindergarten to 12th grade. Running May 2-13 in the Community Center at Lucchesi Park, the show will kick off with a grand opening reception on Wednesday, May 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Student musicians from Petaluma High School and Casa Grande High School will be performing, the high school culinary arts program will serve snacks, food trucks will be present outside, and according to a news release distributed last week, there will be robots.

And of course, plenty of inspiring and heart-stopping art from the talents kids of Petaluma.

For information visit PetalumaCitySchools.org.