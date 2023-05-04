Exhibition to celebrate Petaluma’s Biobottoms brand

It is unlikely that anyone who lived in Petaluma between 1982 and 1996 does not remember Biobottoms, if only as a word that would occasionally pop up in conversation – or perhaps as a name on a catalog discovered on a neighbor’s coffee table.

An all-natural-fiber clothing and diapering mail-order business founded by Anita Dimondstein and Joan Cooper, Biobottoms was once among the largest “small businesses” in town, at one point employing 98 people, many of those employees women.

The company made and distributed, along with other items, reusable cloth diapers.

Really cool diapers.

Along with some pretty colorful catalogs.

And then the company went away, purchased by a larger company and moved out of Petaluma. All that was left were a few of those catalogs, which some people couldn’t bring themselves to throw away, for nostalgia’s sake.

Beginning on Friday, May 26, and running through July 3, the iconic covers from some of those catalogs, formally framed and ready for rediscovery, will be on display in the gallery at the Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co. In addition to the covers, there will be a display of “ephemera,” other related items from the Biobottoms days, much of it available for purchase, with all proceeds going to the Polly Klaas Community Theater, which was named, of course, in memory of Polly, the daughter of Eve Nichol, a long-time employee of Biobottoms.

It is fitting that the exhibition is taking place at Petaluma Coffee and Tea, which was once located in the Foundry Wharf complex, where Biobottoms once had its original offices and, not surprisingly, a large diaper-filled warehouse.

In a news release issued last week, the significance of the Biobottoms brand, its founders’ inspiration to other emerging woman-led entrepreneurs, and the company’s influence on early adopters of non-synthetic, natural-fiber clothing, is effectively underscored.

“Dimondstein and Cooper led the way for women entrepreneurs as CEOs and promoted environmental consciousness through cloth diapering for babies,” states the release. “The culture of the company encouraged women to be themselves and provided flexibility so that staff could combine work and being parents.”

Frequently the subject of local newspaper and magazine articles, Dimondstein and Cooper were also popular public speakers, eloquently promoting the ideals of woman-focused entrepreneurship in addition to making the case for the manufacture and purchase of sustainable products.

“Promoting the use of cloth diapers over single use plastic disposables was a David and Goliath challenge to giants like Proctor and Gamble, which dominated the billion dollar diapering industry,” the news release also points out, adding that in 1990, Biobottoms, Inc. was named an INC 500 company, as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. “The founders bootstrapped their business from a small home enterprise to a successful corporation by putting product quality, and respect for customers and employees, before profits. The company’s revenues reached $20 million when Biobottoms, Inc. was sold in 1996.”

For those visiting the exhibition at the Coffee Company for the six weeks it will be open, part of the fun will be revisiting a time when Biobottoms catalogs were a celebration of Petaluma as much it was a celebration of its own products. The full-color catalogs were photographed in-and-around Petaluma and the models were primarily local kids, most of them – as the news release points out – now in their 30s and 40s.

Opening night of the show, on Friday, May 26 from 5-7, is being promoted as a Biobottoms Reunion. States the news release, “An Invitation to the opening show gathering and reunion is extended to all who have a connection or interest in the Biobottoms catalog and company.”