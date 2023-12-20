Exhibitionism: Group shows large and small

Exhibitionism is a twice-monthly column running the first or second Friday of each month in the Argus-Courier. Do you know of a current or upcoming show or event at a Petaluma art gallery, studio, exhibition space or museum? Please send all the details by the 15th of the month to david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Include the title of the exhibit and name of the artists, the dates of the show and any associated receptions or events, and the hours, address and website address of the gallery or exhibition space.

Aqus Cafe

189 H St.

Small isn’t small when it’s full of such big ideas. Aqus Cafe’s annual Small Works Show is a group exhibition of over 150 small pieces (roughly 8 inches by eight inches apiece, artfully arranged on “trellises” attached to every possible wall inside the cafe. The subject matter is as varied and intoxicatingly hypnotic as the landscapes and people of the community these artists represent. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

IceHouse Gallery

405 E. D St.

“Catch and Release” is a cool new gallery show featuring eclectic art and “curiosities” from the collection of Robert Flynn Johnson. The exhibit runs through Jan. 5, 2024. All works are for sale, with profits going to the Graphic Arts Council of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (707) 778-2238. DigitalGrange.com.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Currently running is a new solo show by Cate Nelson, along with a members show in the main gallery. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Petaluma Tea & Coffee

212 2nd St.

Running through Dec. 31, Petaluma Tea & Coffee presents a small exhibition of paintings by Adam Springer, whose work is bright, vivid and highly appealing. Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PetalumaCoffee.com.

Slough City Studios

409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C

The cozy art gallery at Petaluma’s Slough City Studios displays works by member artists, and occasional guest artist exhibitions, and offers workshops and classes. Opening on Sunday, Dec. 10, with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m., is The Best of Slough City, a selection of beautiful works representing each of the artists on the Slough City team. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Sloughcity.com.

Usher Gallery

1 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Petaluma’s newest gallery is also one you might be familiar with. Taking over the space formerly occupied by Vibe Gallery, the new operation opens with “Cabaret,” an eye-popping exhibition of "cabaret oils“ by Michelle Carnes. Usher Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.