Exhibitionism: Group shows large and small

Aqus Cafe

189 H St.

Small isn’t small when it’s full of such big ideas. Aqus Cafe’s annual Small Works Show is a group exhibition of over 150 small pieces (roughly 8 inches by eight inches apiece, artfully arranged on “trellises” attached to every possible wall inside the cafe. The subject matter is as varied and intoxicatingly hypnotic as the landscapes and people of the community these artists represent. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

IceHouse Gallery

405 E. D St.

“Catch and Release” is a cool new gallery show featuring eclectic art and “curiosities” from the collection of Robert Flynn Johnson. The exhibit runs through Jan. 5, 2024. All works are for sale, with profits going to the Graphic Arts Council of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (707) 778-2238. DigitalGrange.com.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Currently running is a new solo show by Cate Nelson, along with a members show in the main gallery. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Oli Gallery

132 Petaluma Blvd N.

This downtown gallery has an enormous ongoing display of local and internationally known artist working in a variety of styles and media. The gallery is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 to 8 p.m.

Petaluma Arts Center

230 Lakeville St.

The annual Petaluma Arts Center Members’ Show features a dazzling array of different styles, media and artistic approaches. The yearly show is always a feast for the eyes. The show runs weekends through Dec, 16. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

20 Fourth St.

The Petaluma Historical Museum presents “Women in Military,” a new exhibition that highlights the lives and service of contemporary women in the military, along with female veterans. Running through Dec. 10, the exhibit begins with a timeline of when and how women first became involved with the United States military. It includes a tribute to those who have given their lives in support of our nation’s freedom. From the Revolutionary War to the present, women have served in all branches and military occupational specialties of our armed forces. Looking at the photos and reading the biographies included in the exhibit will help visitors to learn the stories of some of our nation’s female veterans. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth Street Petaluma – Preserving the Unique History of Petaluma and Providing Educational and Cultural Services to the Community. Petalumamuseum.com

Petaluma Tea & Coffee

212 2nd St.

Running through Dec. 31, Petaluma Tea & Coffee presents a small exhibition of paintings by Adam Springer, whose work is bright, vivid and highly appealing. Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PetalumaCoffee.com.

Slough City Studios

409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C

The cozy art gallery at Petaluma’s Slough City Studios displays works by member artists, and occasional guest artist exhibitions, and offers workshops and classes. Opening on Sunday, Dec. 10, with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m., is The Best of Slough City, a selection of beautiful works representing each of the artists on the Slough City team. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Sloughcity.com.

Usher Gallery

1 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Petaluma’s newest gallery is also one you might be familiar with. Taking over the space formerly occupied by Vibe Gallery, the new operation opens with “Cabaret,” an eye-popping exhibition of "cabaret oils“ by Michelle Carnes. There will be a reception for the artist on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Usher Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.