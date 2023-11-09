Exhibitionism: Local galleries hosting member shows large and small

Exhibitionism is a monthly column running the first or second Friday of each month in the Argus-Courier. Do you know of a current or upcoming show or event at a Petaluma art gallery, studio, exhibition space or museum? Please send all the details by the 15th of the month to david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Include the title of the exhibit and name of the artists, the dates of the show and any associated receptions or events, and the hours, address and website address of the gallery or exhibition space.

IceHouse Gallery

405 E. D St.

A gallery show featuring former, current and future artists who’ve worked with Petaluma’s Digital Grange, Icehouse Open runs through Nov. 24. The exhibit includes all forms of media, representing an array of themes and style. 100% of sales of the art go to the artists. Hours vary. (707) 778-2238.

Slough City Studios

409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C

Petaluma’s newest art gallery displays works by member artists, and occasional guest artist exhibitions, and offers workshops and classes. Opening on Friday, Nov. 10, with an artists’ reception at 6 p.m., is a new show featuring skateboard and punk show art and photographs from Nik Cotten and Tiger Brown. There will be food, drinks and music. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Sloughcity.com.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Beginning Nov. 18, a new solo show by Cate Nelson will be open to the public, along with a members show in the main gallery. The quarterly open studios event, in which the public is invited to view the spaces where member artists work, and meet the artists themselves, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Oli Gallery

132 Petaluma Blvd N.

This downtown gallery has an enormous ongoing display of local and internationally known artist working in a variety of styles and media. The gallery is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 to 8 p.m. Oli Gallery’s next focused exhibition will be a one-week-only event titled “Imagine: The Collectors Show,” featuring six premiere Sonoma County artists revealing unseen art selected by the gallery as being highly collectible. The show opens Saturday, Nov. 11 with an open house from 4-8 p.m.

Petaluma Hisorical Library & Museum

20 Fourth St.

The Petaluma Historical Museum presents “Women in Military,” a new exhibition that highlights the lives and service of contemporary women in the military, along with female veterans. Running Nov. 9 to Dec. 10, the exhibit begins with a timeline of when and how women first became involved with the United States military. It includes a tribute to those who have given their lives in support of our nation’s freedom. From the Revolutionary War to the present, women have served in all branches and military occupational specialties of our armed forces. Looking at the photos and reading the biographies included in the exhibit will help visitors to learn the stories of some of our nation’s female veterans. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth Street Petaluma – Preserving the Unique History of Petaluma and Providing Educational and Cultural Services to the Community. Petalumamuseum.com

Petaluma Arts Center

230 Lakeville St.

The annual Petaluma Arts Center Members’ Show opens on Thursday, Nov. 16, with an opening night reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A dazzling array of different styles, media and artistic approaches, the yearly show is always a feast for the eyes. The show runs weekends through Dec, 16. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Aqus Cafe

189 H St.

The current community exhibition of works by local artists at Aqus Cafe runs the full sweep of styles and media. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.