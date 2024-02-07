Exhibitionism: New year begins at local galleries

Aqus Cafe

189 H St.

Small isn’t small when it’s full of such big ideas. Aqus Cafe’s annual Small Works Show is a group exhibition of over 150 small pieces (roughly 8 inches by eight inches apiece, artfully arranged on “trellises” attached to every possible wall inside the cafe. The subject matter is as varied and intoxicatingly hypnotic as the landscapes and people of the community these artists represent. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs through March 21.

The Find

322 Western Ave.

The Find is a consignment and home furnishings store featuring current, vintage, retro, classic, and contemporary furniture. It also showcases an ongoing exhibition of art works by local artists from The Magic Shop studios.The store is open every day but Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IceHouse Gallery

405 E. D St.

The next IceHouse Gallery exhibition opens March 2 and runs through March 29. Included in the show are “Mixed Media” by Wayne Berger, “Large-Scale Lenticulars” by Wayne Berger and “Lightboxes” by Joe McDonald. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, March 2 from 5-8 p.m. The gallery is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (707) 778-2238. DigitalGrange.com.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. In its final days is a solo show by Cate Nelson, along with a members show in the main gallery. Starting in the solo gallery on Saturday, Feb. 24 (with a reception from 5-8 p.m.) is a new show titled “What is Love.” Described as an “interactive exhibit,” the show will continue to evolve over three months, with contributions from visitors. Also running, in the main gallery, will be a group exhibit titled “Connections.” Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Petaluma Arts Center

230 Lakeville St.

“Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory” continues at the Petaluma Arts Center. The show features nine artists, showing pieces of memory and memntos they’ve collected and assembled in artistic ways. The show runs through Feb. 24. 230 Lakeville St. Members and children free, non-members $5. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

20 Fourth St.

The Petaluma Historical Museum presents “African Americans in the Arts,” a new exhibition that highlights a number of Black Petaluma artists, exploring their work as creators and their lives. The exhibit runs from Feb. 9 - March 31. There will be an opening reception for the artists on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Makeda Kumasic, a dancer and storyteller from San Bernardino, will perform as part of the opening celebrations. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth Street. Petalumamuseum.com

Petaluma Tea & Coffee

212 2nd St.

Petaluma Tea & Coffee presents a small exhibition of paintings by single-named artist Vador, whose work is bright, vivid and - highly enamored of a certain kind of delightful horned mosnter/beast character - always highly appealing. Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PetalumaCoffee.com.

Slough City Studios

409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C

The cozy art gallery at Petaluma’s Slough City Studios displays works by member artists, and occasional guest artist exhibitions, and offers workshops and classes. The current show is “Six Years,” with works by Jason Holtz. The exhibition is described as a culmination of six years of observational drawing and paintings focused on architecture and physical spaces. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Sloughcity.com.

Usher Gallery

1 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Petaluma’s Usher Gallery (in the same location as the former Vibe Gallery) has opened a new show titled “Ink & Oil,” featuring prints and paintings by Sonoma County artist Barbara Kelley, who views her works as metaphors. The show will run through March 24, with an opening reception for the artist on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., and a closing reception on Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. Usher Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.