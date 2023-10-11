Exhibitionism is a monthly column running the first or second Friday of each month in the Argus-Courier. Do you know of a current or upcoming show or event at a Petaluma art gallery, studio, exhibition space or museum? Please send all the details by the 15th of the month to david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Include the title of the exhibit and name of the artists, the dates of the show and any associated receptions or events, and the hours, address and website address of the gallery or exhibition space.

IceHouse Gallery

405 E. D St.

Sharing his own gorgeous interpretation of his experiences in the “Garden of Monet,” in Giverny, in France, Orin Carpenter is paying tribute to one of the world's greatest painters - impressionist Claude Monet. The show runs until the end of October. Hours vary. (707) 778-2238.

Slough City Studios

409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C

Artist Hannah Day will be exhibiting a stunning new printmaking and cut paper installation at Petaluma’s newest gallery and studio space, Slough City Studios. Titled “The Grove,” the exhibition begins Friday. Oct. 13, with an artist’s talk scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Opening night includes a reception for Day from 5-8 p.m. A full schedule of workshops on making paper lanterns, tunnel books and other cut paper creations will be offered by Day throughout the month of October, and are described at the gallery’s website. To inquire about workshop prices and availability, and to reserve a space, contact Hannah day at dayhannahart@gmail.com. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Sloughcity.com.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Running until Nov. 11 is “Hot Off the Press: A Collective Show Featuring Prints and Works on Paper.” Opening night reception Saturday, Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Oli Gallery

132 Petaluma Blvd N.

This downtown gallery has an enormous ongoing display of local and internationally known artist working in a variety of styles and media. The gallery is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 to 8 p.m. Oli Gallery’s next focused exhibition will be a one-week-only event titled “Imagine: The Collectors Show,” featuring six premiere Sonoma County artists revealing unseen art selected by the gallery as being highly collectible. The show opens Saturday, Nov. 11 with an open house from 4-8 p.m.

Petaluma Arts Center

230 Lakeville St.

“The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking,” running through Nov. 4, features a colorful array of artists who work in printmaking and other book-and-paper-adjacent forms. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Aqus Cafe

189 H St.

With an ongoing theme of “Summer,” the current exhibition of works by local artists at Aqus Cafe runs the full sweep of styles and media. Included are paintings, ceramics, photography and print works from Jennifer Mygatt Tatum, Leslie Ihrig, Carole Nelson, Jordan Felling, Connie Mygatt, Agnes Pierscieniak, Barbara Idhe, Richard Sherman, Annalisa Sheran and Lily Hourigan. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.