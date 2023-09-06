Exhibitionism: Sculpture, photography and ‘American Graffiti’

Exhibitionism is a monthly column running the first or second Friday of each month in the Argus-Courier. Do you know of a current or upcoming show or event at a Petaluma art gallery, studio, exhibition space or museum? Please send all the details by the 15th of the month to david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Include the title of the exhibit and name of the artists, the dates of the show and any associated receptions or events, and the hours, address and website address of the gallery or exhibition space.

Ice House Gallery

405 E. D St.

sharing his interpretation of his experience in the “Garden of Monet,” Orin Carpenter is paying tribute to one of the world's greatest painters - Impressionist Claude Monet. Running through September 15. Hours vary. (707) 778-2238.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Running Sept. 2-Nov. 11 is “Hot Off the Press: A Collective Show Featuring Prints and Works on Paper.” Opening night reception Saturday, Sept. 2 5-8 p.m. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Petaluma Arts Center

230 Lakeville St.

“Laws of Nature: Sculpture,” running through Sept. 9, features the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. Also running is “Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now,“ honoring the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

20 Fourth St.

“Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti,’” running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), is a special exhibition features artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am.- 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Petaluma Tea & Coffee

212 2nd St.

Running through Sept. 30, Petaluma Tea & Coffee presents an exhibition of photography from Forthright Media, specializing in lush landscape and cityscape photography, from an array of artists. Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PetalumaCoffee.com.

Aqus Cafe

189 H St.

With a theme of “Summer,” the current exhibition of works by local artists at Aqus Cafe runs the full sweep of styles and media. Included are paintings, ceramics, photography and print works from Jennifer Mygatt Tatum, Leslie Ihrig, Carole Nelson, Jordan Felling, Connie Mygatt, Agnes Pierscieniak, Barbara Idhe, Richard Sherman, Annalisa Sheran Lily Hourigan. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Vibe Gallery

1 Petaluma Blvd. N.

“Quiver” (named after the classic surfer word for a collection of boards), running through Sunday, Sept. 17 at Vibe Gallery, is an exhibit of hand-made surfboards and surfer photography. Featured in the show are board-shapers Teddie Broud and Jay Goudreau, plus surf photographer Sachi Cunningham. A closing day reception for the artists takes place Sunday Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m.. Vibe Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.