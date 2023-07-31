Exhibitionism: Sculpture, photography and ‘American Graffiti’

This new column will run the first edition of each month in the Argus-Courier. Do you know of a current or upcoming show or event at a Petaluma art gallery, studio, exhibition space or museum? Please send all the details by the 15th of the month to david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Include the title of the exhibit and name of the artists, the dates of the show and any associated receptions or events, and the hours, address and website address of the gallery or exhibition space.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Petaluma Arts Center

230 Lakeville St.

“Laws of Nature: Sculpture,” running through Sept. 9, features the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. Also running is “Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now,“ honoring the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

20 Fourth St.

“Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti,’” running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), is a special exhibition features artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am.- 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Petaluma Tea & Coffee

212 2nd St.

Running through August 31, Petaluma Tea & Coffee presents an exhibition of photography by Nickolas Campbell, who specializes in action vehicle photography, while dabbling in several other styles. Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PetalumaCoffee.com.

Vibe Gallery

1 Petaluma Blvd. N.

“Quiver” (named after the classic surfer word for a collection of boards), running through Sunday, Sept. 17 at Vibe Gallery, is an exhibit of hand-made surfboards and surfer photography. Featured in the show are board-shapers Teddie Broud and Jay Goudreau, plus surf photographer Sachi Cunningham. A reception for the artists takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, conversation with the makers, and live music from the Seismics Surf Band. Vibe Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.