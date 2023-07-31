Exhibitionism: Sculpture, photography and ‘American Graffiti’
Magic Shop Gallery & Studios
429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155
This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.
Petaluma Arts Center
230 Lakeville St.
“Laws of Nature: Sculpture,” running through Sept. 9, features the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. Also running is “Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now,“ honoring the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.
Petaluma Historical Library & Museum
20 Fourth St.
“Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti,’” running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), is a special exhibition features artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am.- 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.
Petaluma Tea & Coffee
212 2nd St.
Running through August 31, Petaluma Tea & Coffee presents an exhibition of photography by Nickolas Campbell, who specializes in action vehicle photography, while dabbling in several other styles. Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PetalumaCoffee.com.
Vibe Gallery
1 Petaluma Blvd. N.
“Quiver” (named after the classic surfer word for a collection of boards), running through Sunday, Sept. 17 at Vibe Gallery, is an exhibit of hand-made surfboards and surfer photography. Featured in the show are board-shapers Teddie Broud and Jay Goudreau, plus surf photographer Sachi Cunningham. A reception for the artists takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, conversation with the makers, and live music from the Seismics Surf Band. Vibe Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.
