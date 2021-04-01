Exploring a hidden treasure trove of secrets

WHERE? This is a live Zoom-based event. To register, go to TheWriteSpot.us , and click on “Writers Forum.”

Iris Jamahl Dunkle is a treasure hunter, a seeker, an explorer. Not of hidden jungles or secret cities, not of sunken vessels and buried treasures, but of lost moments and forgotten lives.

As a poet, teacher and author, Dunkle — a former Sonoma County poet laureate, and poetry director at the Napa Valley Writers' Conference — frequently writes about the things and people who time has overlooked, and has often misunderstood.

Last September, Dunkle, of Sebastopol, released the acclaimed biography “Charmian Kittredge London: Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer,” and this month sees the arrival of her latest book of poetry, “West : Fire : Archive.“

As the title of her new poetry collection suggests, in the course of her work, Dunkle has discovered that public and private archives, large and small accumulations of historical records, photos, letters and documents, are one of the greatest tools available to a writer.

“Learning to use archives is such an important part of writing, especially in the area of biography,” Dunkle said. “I also think it can help people who are writing memoirs. Back when I was working on my biography of Charmian, I wish someone would have told me some of the things about archive research I had to mostly learn on my own.”

This is exactly why, on Thursday, April 8, Dunkle will be leading a live, virtual workshop titled “Finding Inspiration in the Archives,“ offered as part of the Petaluma-based Writers Forum series. In the workshop, she will explain how to find and gain access to archival material, and how archival research can provide endless inspiration.

“An archive, by definition, is any saved material that can be used to tell a story, or change a story, or give us information about a story,” she explained.

When preparing to write her Charmian London biography, Dunkle explored several famous and extensive archives, including those at the Huntington Library in San Marino, at Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen, and at UC Berkeley.

“But I also looked at the private collectors’ archives,” she said. “I spent time at the county offices, finding out about death certificates and documents about when lands were acquired, and who’s name is on documents, who actually bought them.”

Dunkle also came to rely on several online search websites such as Ancestry.com and Newspapers.com.

“I learned a lot about those, as great resources that you can tap into to find records that really triangulate information and sometimes reveal inconsistencies,” she said. “For instance, I discovered that Charmian’s death certificate was incorrect. To discover things like that, I had to look at a lot of different sources to figure out what was really going on. I could have written a whole book just about that.”

Dunkle explained that she wrote the poems in “West : Fire : Archive” at the same time she was working on the biography, as a way of dealing with Sonoma County’s recent fires, as well as to process all the archival material she was coming across on Charmian London.

“My research was basically blowing up my image of Jack London, as well as my image of Charmian,” she said. “I knew going in that I was going to, hopefully, learn some new things, but I wasn’t prepared for the extent to which my images of these figures would be altered. Some of my poems deal with that.”

Like many writers, poets, playwrights and authors, Dunkle has found that it is often more fun doing the research on a project than actually writing the book, poem or play.

“Definitely. I’m a poet first, but I’ve always worked with archives, so of course I have the most fun when I’m in the research stage of a poetry project,” she said. “What’s fascinating about biographies is that you get to spend a long time with this material. It takes time to unravel a whole life.”

One of the things she intends to share with participants in her April 8 workshop is that archives are anything but dry repositories of facts and forms, and can do much more than simply confirm or reveal historically accurate details.

“First off, archive work is really valuable just for inspiration,” she said. “There are so many stories that are untold, that have been forgotten, and they are waiting for you right now in some file or folder or box of papers, or in some online document that was scanned years ago and no one has looked at since.”

According to Dunkle, one of the joys of being a writer is the opportunities it provides to explore such storehouses of rich, untapped material.

“The work of archives, for all kinds of writers, is to give us a way to edge closer to the truth, to find a way to tell the stories that have been forgotten by history,” she said. “For myself, personally, the discovery of those stories, and the opportunity I have to bring them to life in a poem or a book, is what drives me as a writer.“