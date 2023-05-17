In a town as historically car-crazy as Petaluma, it’s surprising that it has taken so long for its downtown arts center to host a full exhibition of artworks inspired by the culture and creativity of the automobile.

After all, Petaluma is home to one of the oldest speedways in the state. In the 1950s and early ’60s, its car clubs and weekend cruising reputation drew young motorists from around the Bay Area. The town annually celebrates the car-obsessed film “American Graffiti,” which was famously shot at various locations around town. And in a year or so, it will have its own motorsports museum when Adobe Road Winery opens its riverfront winery facility and tasting room where Bay Bridge Garage once serviced thousands of Petaluma vehicles.

“I’ve been wondering about this too – why has there never been a show like this before?” said Maggie Parr, curator of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new show “Auto-Mobility: Cars & Culture in Sonoma County.”

Following its opening on May 18, the show will run through June 24, featuring a total of 55 pieces of art from paintings and photographs to actual cars, proudly displayed right there in the gallery.

There have been the occasional images of cars showing up in various exhibitions of the past, of course, including the recent “Petaluma Collects” show, which included a display of antique toy automobiles. However, “I am fairly certain that this will definitely be the first time there is an actual full-sized car inside the Arts Center,” said Parr.

The car she refers to is Salvador Ledezma’s “Codos 53,” a gorgeously detailed “lowrider car” that greets visitors to the Arts Center.

“It’s beautiful,” Parr said, adding, “Salvador has been painting this car since 2015. For the exhibit, he’s putting mirrors under the car so people can see what he’s painted underneath it. The hood will be open so we can see what he’s painted under there.

She added, “I’m so happy we have artists and works of art representing the lowrider community, because, as I was researching the fusion of cars and culture in our community, I’ve learned that the lowrider community, more than pretty much any other, embraces art and cars in an exemplary way, using the vehicles themselves as canvasses for magnificent artistic expression and cultural pride.”

To magnify and illuminate this aspect of the exhibition, the Arts Center will be hosting a Lowriders Car Festival on Saturday, June 17. The event, held from 1-4 p.m., will include a car show and parade outside the center, with members of the Lowrider Council of Sonoma County and other lowrider clubs in attendance, plus live music, food trucks and more.

And of course, the gallery will be open for the community to enjoy the exhibit’s numerous other artifacts and art pieces. In addition to Ledezma’s vehicle, visitors will experience Michael Woolsey’s vivid photographs and archival videos documenting Petaluma’s speedway culture, another significant piece of our town’s history that Parr knew little about until she began working on this exhibit.

“As a resident who lives near the Petaluma speedway, who sometimes just thought of the speedway as a noisy annoyance,” she admitted with a laugh, “I have been really touched by Michael’s videos of the people who work there, and race there, and have built this amazing family there at the speedway. It’s something this huge community gathers to do every Saturday night, some of them for their whole lives, and I don’t think I ever had enough respect for it or an understanding of why the speedway is so important to so many people. I think people are really going to be impressed with Michael’s part of the exhibit.”

Other items on display include a striking example of Petaluma artist Lance Kuhne’s beautiful photograph/painting fusions, in which he takes shots of Petaluma and then photoshops them to look like paintings. One of these is an image of the annual Cruisin’ the Boulevard car parade, showing a line of classic cars with the downtown clock tower rising up in the distance.

“The show is very specifically not just pictures of cars, or pictures on cars, but art that expresses our relationship to the automobile and its place in our culture, or a specific culture,” Parr said. “In addition to the lowrider culture and the speedway culture, Petaluma has a vibrant classic car culture, and the car collector culture. And then there are the people who just love to photograph some aspect of a car, or people in relationship to cars.”

As an example of the latter, Parr mentions photographer Sonia Vasquez.