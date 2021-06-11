Face masks were still the norm as WWI ended

It was Nov. 11, 1918 , when peace supposedly came to the planet with the official conclusion of World War I. Of course, war was still being fought that day in many countries, so 1918 wouldn’t actually mark the end of “The war to end all wars.”

They just kept coming.

In 1918, the Red Army was formed in Russia, while at the same time, Russia signed a separate peace treaty to keep out of war. The dreadful “Romanoff killings” also occurred that year, with the assassination of old Russia’s ruling family — including the Emperor, his wife and five children, all viciously murdered via bullets and bayonets.

During those last months of World War I, to make matters worse, the dreaded Spanish flu was spreading throughout the world. In the U.S., it was shutting-down schools, theaters, churches and other indoor gatherings. Petalumans had been ordered to wear masks, when out in public, “until further notice.” Sound familiar?

The fine for disobeying that mandate was $5. (That’s $90 in today‘s money). Both the Hill Opera House and the Mystic Theater were closed-down due to State Board of Health regulations, and Tomasini Hardware (still with us today on B Street after merging with Rex Hardware) was advertising a "sure-cure" product. “Kill the Spanish influenza with Bacili-Kil. Death to germs!”

All told, over 175 died in Sonoma County from that flu (0.336%), and 45 million died world-wide. We can't really compare that local toll to today's 315 Pandemic deaths in our county, of course, as our current population is 500,000, far greater than that of the 52,000 residents in 1918 (making the death toll 0.063%).

Even though the war had officially ended, war-related patriotism still rang loud and clear in our community, and Petalumans were still enlisting. L. Schluckebier, Will Farrell, Leo Canevascini, Clinton Madison and Fred Camm were a few of those. Try and remember those names for a few minutes. Some of them will be mentioned again shortly.

President Woodrow Wilson had issued a proclamation to Germany outlining his now famous “14 Points,” but the Germans had ignored that for nine more months of war. However, during that period, Austria, Hungary and Turkey negotiated for a separate peace and that broke the back of Germany, which finally accepted.

It was an offer they really couldn’t refuse.

The armistice was signed in French Marshall Fochs’ railroad car in Northern France, by the German, French and British leaders. The Americans, inexplicably, were not invited to attend that historic event, even though at that time, we still had two million of our soldiers in France.

So, in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the news of the official end of WWI was welcomed worldwide. Over 3 million men were to be discharged in our country and the popular song, “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” was heard everywhere.

Sadly, 50,000 of our American boys had perished there in Europe and would not be “marching home.”

That Armistice Day, in Petaluma, saw huge crowds walking in the streets. Informal parades started up. People wept openly and our local draft board hung out a sign that (as of that day) they had become “an employment office.” Demobilization was in the air. And in that same week, a huge “war work rally” was held here at Petaluma’s Dreamland Rink — with everyone wearing a flu mask, of course.

The Petaluma Daily Argus had carried the casualty list each day throughout the entire war, and was still doing that two weeks after the armistice was signed. On Nov. 28, word came that Leo Canivascini and Clinton Madison had perished. Tragically, those men had been in service less than two months. Thanksgiving Day 1918, was observed here with great emotion. The Argus lamented, “Our burdens have been heavier since Peace Day, than at any time during the war.”

Yet, the world still ‘turned’ for Petaluma.

The transition from horse to motor car had been slow-coming then, due to the war effort here, however at Van Bebber Bros., you could buy a Maxwell Motor Car for $895 in 1918, while that same model had been 10% more during the war. Not surprisingly, that November marked the closing of Louis Fauerault’s horse-shoeing business on Keller Street. Van Bebber Brothers business is still with us on Petaluma Boulevard North. However, not selling autos now.

The hot song of the day was, appropriately, “How You Gonna Keep ’em Down On The Farm, Once They’ve Seen Paree?”

This columnist’s Mother, was still singing that ditty in the 1940s.

As and additional sign of the times in Petaluma, to encourage postwar business, the Petaluma Swiss-American Bank announced it would be paying 4% interest on savings accounts, “Now that this world of ours is comparatively at peace.” Indeed, the war was officially over, but a great many would not ever be coming home and the aftermath of the fighting in Europe had been catastrophic.

Looking on the bright side, President Woodrow Wilson stated, “Complete victory has brought not only peace, but the confident promise of a new day.”

Little did he know, at that time, that another World War was just 22 years away. He had tried. They all had tried. But there had been no “War to end all wars.”

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma’s Past” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Skip is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@arguscourier.com.