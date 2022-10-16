Subscribe

Fairytale coming true in American Alley

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 16, 2022, 8:42AM
Updated 2 hours ago

“Life itself is the most wonderful fairy tale.” When the doors of Petaluma’s Once upon a Slush (formerly Wicked Slush) reopen on Monday, October 17 at 12 p.m., that quote by Hans Christian Andersen will be prominently displayed on a magical new mural that has been slowly materializing on one of the walls of the shop’s small (but always-bright-and-vibrant) interior.

It’s one of three new mood-elevating murals that visitors will see as the shop, owned by Dave and Juliet Pokorny, enters the next phase of its existence on American Alley with a new name, new look, new menu offering and a new focus on giving the community the dessert and snacks it has been asking for.

One thing visitors can expect. Slushees.

“That’s the number one thing people have asked for,” says Juliet Pokorny. “Drinks made from our slushes, in all their favorite flavors. We’ll be doing those now, along with all kinds of variations, including one that combines slushees, soft serve and espresso.”

Another new feature, not visible from the front of the shop but waiting in the back, ready to make a joyful noise on opening day: a popcorn maker.

“That’s one of the other things people have been asking for. Popcorn,” says Pokorny. “Starting Monday, if you want a small, portable crunchy snack, we’ll be offering fresh popped popcorn.”

