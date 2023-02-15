To earn a place at the highest levels of show business, and continue to be invited back to the table as many times as Faith Prince has, demands more than just talent. It requires an ability to reinvent yourself over and over.

“Oh, I’ve reinvented myself so many times I couldn’t even count ‘em,” says Prince, calling up from New York City, where she’s currently participating in an early workshop of an upcoming Broadway musical. Though she lives in Sacramento these days, Prince is on very familiar terms with the Big Apple, having appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows over the years.

Since making her debut in “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway” in 1989 — for which she received her first Tony nomination — she’s become a familiar face in New York, picking up additional Tony nominations for her work in “Bells Are Ringing” (2001) and “A Catered Affair” (2008), and scoring a big Tony win for her appearance as Adelaide in the 1992 acclaimed revival of “Guys & Dolls.”

Along the way, Prince has stepped into several iconic roles in Broadway revivals, including playing Anna in “The King and I” (1996), Ursula in “The Little Mermaid” (2009) and Miss Hannigan in “Annie” (2013). And that doesn’t even take into account Prince’s appearances in film and television, where she’s made a memorable impression in cult classics like “The Last Dragon” and comedies such as “Dave” and “Big Bully.” Most recently, she played the country-singing sister of Susan Sarandon’s Dottie Cantrell in the splashy-trashy FOX TV soap opera “Monarch.“

In other words, Prince will have plenty of tunes and tales to choose from when she appears at Cinnabar Theater’s annual Broadway Bash benefit on Feb. 25 to sing songs and share stories from across her rich and colorful career.

“It’s going to be fun,” she says. “I’m going to do some things I’ve done on Broadway, and I’ll do a medley of some delicious songs and musical treats and tasty morsels from other beloved musicals. I’m privileged to have been a part of some wonderful shows, so I’m definitely not going to run out of material.”

The 2023 Broadway Bash, not held in person since February of 2020, will take place at the Doubletree/Hilton Hotel in Rohnert Park. In addition to Prince’s performance, the evening includes a champagne reception, a catered dinner, live music, a raffle and a silent auction, plus some appearances by the beneficiaries of the fundraiser: kids from Cinnabar’s expansive youth theater program. The evening will also serve as a celebration of Cinnabar’s 50th anniversary this year.

Of her participation in the fundraiser, Prince explains that she has worked in the past with Cinnabar’s Executive Director Diane Dragone, and was happy to lend a hand — and her award-winning vocal chords — when asked to be this year’s featured celebrity entertainer.

“Companies like Cinnabar, that provide opportunities for kids with their youth programs, are the backbone of American theater,” says Prince. “I grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, doing community theater as a kid. I think my first role was as one of the children in ‘The King and I,’ and that’s where I got the idea I could grow up to be a professional performer. So I say, lets keep these kinds of programs going, and that’s why I was quick to say yes when Diane called me up.”

It helps that Prince’s parents were supportive of her dreams, being performers themselves.

“My father sang in a barbershop quartet, and my mom was so tall and graceful, with a beautiful singing voice and a beautiful laugh,” she recalls. Today, Prince passes that kind of support along as a performing arts teacher of children and adults. “I love working with kids,” she says. “It’s important to me to share a little of what I know. Who can say where some of these young performers will end up if we give them a little genuine encouragement now?”

Prince certainly seems to be keeping busy herself, hinting that she’s working on a memoir while traveling for projects like the hush-hush musical she’s in New York to work on this week. She also says she’s open for more television work, having had juicy regular roles in the slasher-comedy-series “Scream Queens,” a recurring role in “Modern Family,” and of course, “Monarch,” which was unfortunately canceled by FOX after just one season.

“They come and they go,” allows Prince, adding, “It was fun, though, getting to work with Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, and I will certainly miss playing Nellie Cantrell, but I’m excited to see what comes along next.”

Whatever that is, of course, it will have to wait until after the Broadway Bash.

“I’m really excited for that,” she says. “I hope lots and lots of people come out for it, I hope they are very generous in supporting the arts, and you know what? I think we’ll show them all a good time.”