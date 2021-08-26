Fall Arts & Entertainment Roundup for Petaluma and beyond

In the little-understood but deeply brilliant 1990 film “Joe Vs. the Volcano,” Meg Ryan tells Tom Hanks, “Nobody knows anything, Joe. We'll take this leap, and we'll see. We'll jump, and we'll see. That's life, right?” In the film, of course, she’s talking about hopping off a cliff into a magical volcano.

Well, we think that’s a pretty good metaphor for the 2021 fall arts season, an unprecedented time in which nobody knows quite how things are going to turn out, but a lot of us are cautiously taking the leap anyway. In spite of an underpinning of uncertainty, local arts organizations are still planning some pretty great stuff for the next two months - live shows at Cinnabar! The Cotati accordion festival! The Petaluma Antique Fair, and more — all in expectation of a good time had by many, and in hopes of a happy landing, while art lovers and art makers collectively take the leap forward in their own unique, safety-conscious ways.

As COVID-19 protocols are updated and amended constantly, and theaters, festival organizers and concert producers go to extraordinary lengths to keep people safe while inventively allowing the show to go on, one thing is clear: Right now, people need arts events every bit as much as arts events need people. With the clear caveat that this situation is fluid, and that all plans could change (so always review the safety protocols and double-check the schedule before going), here are some highlights of cool upcoming activities planned for Petaluma and/or featuring Petaluma artists, makers, musicians and performers.

And though this might be a spoiler, In “Joe Vs. the Volcano,” Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks do have a happy ending.

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Sunday, Aug. 29 - Dozens of famous writers gather to talk literature this weekend in Sonoma. To catch all of it is not cheap, but there is a totally free outdoor event on Saturday, Aug. 28, 5-7:30 p.m., featuring appearances by novelist Amy Tan, humorist Dave Barry, and poet Billy Collins. Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma. svauthorsfest.org.

Outdoor movies

Saturday, Aug. 28; Friday, Sept. 17; Friday, Oct. 22 - Movies outdoors or at the drive-in are just a super-natural fit for the summer/fall, and local families have numerous choices over the next few months. This weekend, on the lawn at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University presents the Pixar fantasies “Onward” (elves!) and “Toy Story 4” (toys!), while in September and October (on the third Friday) Petaluma Parks and Recreation presents “The Goonies” (pirates!) and the original “Ghostbusters” (ghosts!) at the fairgrounds. To discover all the details, visit gmc.sonoma.edu and CityofPetaluma.org.

'Galatea’ at Spreckels

Friday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m. - Spreckels Theatre Company in Rohnert Park presents the science-fiction mystery thriller “Galatea,” written by the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton. Set on a space station in the future, the twist-packed stage play follows a rescued synthetic crew-member of a long lost spaceship (the starship Galatea) and her therapist, a robotic expert specializing in helping synthetics appear more authentically human. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Spreckeslonline.com.

‘Cry it Out’ at Cinnabar

Friday, Sept. 10-Sunday, Sept. 26 - Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater returns to live shows with Molly Smith Metzler’s comedy about two sleep-deprived mothers bonding over their backyard fence. Vaccination required. 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Cinnabartheater.org.

‘Come On Get Happy’

Saturday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. - Petaluma pianist and musical director Lucas Sherman will conduct a 12-piece orchestra as some of the North Bay’s best musical theater performers gather in the big auditorium at Spreckels Performing Arts Center to sing classic Broadway tunes and celebrate (masked and vaccinated, of course) the reopening of the theater. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Spreckeslonline.com

Transcendence Gala

Friday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. - A rip-roaring, dancing and singing salute to Sonoma County, as Transcendence Theatre Company marks its 10th year of Broadway Under the Stars shows at Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

All Hallows Art Fest

Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. - A spectacular showcase of spooky and kooky Halloween-themed art from some of the most acclaimed folk artists in the country, the All Hallows Art Fest returns to Hermann Sons Hall. 860 Western Avenue. HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com

Petaluma Antique Faire

Sunday, Sept. 26, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - One of the most popular events to take place in historic downtown downtown, the Antique Faire (that’s with an e at the end, so you know it’s fancy) is back. A very large number of vendors will be setting up their open air antique shops in the street, where you can search for hidden treasures and prepared to be surprised and delighted deeply and frequently. PetalumaDowntown.com.

Cotati Accordion Festival

Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 - Produced with love, care and a sense of whimsy by Petaluma’s Scott Goree, the greatest accordion-themed gathering in Northern California returns to the Cotati Hub with oodles of live performers including Sourdough Slim, The Mad Maggies, Culann’s Hounds, Those Darn Accordions and Renee De La Prade. 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. CotatiFest.com.

‘Sunset Boulevard’ at Sonoma Arts Live

Friday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Oct. 10 - Award-winning Petaluma director Carl Jordan helms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s magnificent “Sunset Boulevard,” based on the classic film. SonomaArtsLive, Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St. SonomaArtsLive.org.