Fall fun with food in Petaluma

Eating our way through town and out to the coast

We started off last week’s food fun with our monthly workplace lunch, warmed up for the fall weather by mini-pizzas from Old Chicago Pizza. We have eaten a lot of their pizzas over the years but only recently learned about these single-serving pies. That said, Bill Murray has been quoted as saying, “Every pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself.”

I would normally agree, but do not think that even on my best day, I could finish even a medium Old Chicago pizza on my own, let alone a large. Split between breakfast and lunch and I have a shot, but their deep dish are some pretty hearty pies. (Bill Murray also says, “Unless you are a pizza, the answer is yes, I can live without you.”)

OCP’s mini-pizzas are prefect for an office party because we did not have to all agree on one or two pies. We could each choose exactly what we wanted, and we did. Personally, I went with my tried and true sausage, pepperoni and olives, but just for giggles decided to also order a mini extra-thin crust pizza, which I also did not know OCP offered. (They offer both thin and extra thin crust options.) For that one we went with what I call the “Audrey Special,” because it has the toppings that co-owner Audrey Haglund once told us were her favorites – chicken, pesto and artichoke hearts. For a thin-crust, it was great, but honestly, having grown up on Old Chicago Pizza, their deep dish pies are the definition of pizza as far as my palette is concerned.

Friday brunch

As a special treat, and because I had the Bagel Mill on my mind, we picked up half a dozen bagels and some schmeer for the office on Friday morning. Personally, I truly enjoy a plain, untoasted bagel, when made right, and Bagel Mill’s are perfect in my book. They have the right combo of crispy outside and chewy inside and a sourdough tang as an added bonus.

Saturday bagel dogs

Bagel Mill was on my mind because I was one of the lucky ones who got in early on last Saturday’s bagel dog special order. The pickup was super easy and was ready at my allotted time, without having to wait in their well-worth-it long weekend line. We ordered both the plain and the jalapeno cheese bagel dog options and both were wonderful. These are nothing like the pre-packaged bagel dogs of my youth, which were actually my favorite lunch option when I worked at Steele Bear Deli as a kid. We are always prepared with lots of mustards, but we had to try both bagel dogs plain to prove just how good the Bagel Mill is. Both were excellent on their own, but the word “bagel dog” automatically makes me salivate for mustard, so added that to the plate for the rest of our Saturday bagel dog brunch.

Little did I know until I did a bit of research, but bagel dogs are a fairly new invention, gaining recognition and appreciation in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Bagel Mill Owner/Chef Glenda Dougherty Manning said that this was so popular, that they will try to bring the bagel dogs back more often in the future.

Cheesy ice cream

Jackie Lussier recently posted about a Smitten Ice Cream special that is infused with cheesecake make from Cowgirl Creamery’s Mt. Tam cheese, however, it only appeared to be available in San Francisco, where Smitten is based, and at Cowgirl’s Point Reyes Station “Barn Shop & Cantina.” I am driven by ice cream, and on this particularly drizzly Saturday, that drive was quite literal as we made our way out to Point Reyes Station in order to pick up some of this limited-edition ice cream.

As if often the case during our colder months, although it was overcast and drizzly here in Petaluma, as we passed Knuckle Mountain (officially named Black Mountain) and made the turn towards Point Reyes Station, we saw blue skies and sunshine. I always tell people that our coast is often the perfect opposite to our inland. In the hot summer months, you will often find it fogged in on the coast and during the cool winter months, although crisp, the coast is often sunny and clear.

We pulled into a parking spot in front of Cowgirl Creamery and I immediately popped inside to see if they still had the ice cream. They did, but only in small cups, so I bought one as a taster and because we were going to walk around town for a bit and I did not want the rest melting in the car. While there, I could not resist picking up three of my favorite cheeses – Cowgirl Creamery’s Red Hawk, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese’s Bay Blue and Bivalve Dairy’s Mendonca, a “Portuguese-style island cheese” which has replaced parmesan for us ever since we first tasted it. On an interesting side note, and as evidence of just how close-knit this community is, Bivalve Dairy supplied the milk that is used for Cowgirl’s Red Hawk. (For those that can’t make the drive, all three can be purchased from Petaluma Market’s excellent cheese section.)