“Conservas” has no worthy translation into the English language, for “canned” or “tinned” do not give the proper tone to just how delightful these Iberian Peninsula canned-fish delicacies really are.

Translating directly as “preserves,” conservas are definitely not your father’s canned fish snacks. The residents of Spain and Portugal have long enjoyed the pleasure of top-quality fish for over a century and a half now, and luckily, their obsession is starting to take the U.S. by storm.

The fish that go into these cans are often the most expensive fish at the market, and rightfully so. Whether cooked prior to or after canning, this seafood is preserved within a day or two of harvest, making it extremely fresh. Furthermore, the canning process helps lock in the fish’s true flavor, even for the long run, by keeping out the bacteria that is responsible for breaking down fish (which leads to that fishy smell that comes with uncured fish). Conservas are never “fishy” smelling or tasting, and depending on which seafood is canned, many actually get better with age. As a result, some are priced into the triple digits due to their high demand.

Sure, the Portuguese and Spanish (and Northern Californians) still eat fresh fish faithfully, what with our regional waters being so plentiful. But for many, conservas are the preferred means of buying, storing and serving fish. In fact, due to their quality, variety and excellent flavors, conservas are considered a delicacy, even though most are affordable and, on the Iberian Peninsula, are consumed frequently.

Once one starts eating conservas regularly, patterns will emerge, especially if you are tasting the same species over several brands. There are certain standards that the various seafood species are packed in, with the natural flavor and texture determining whether they’re packed in brine, fancy olive oil, or even escabeche.

A shipwrecked Frenchman

Back in the late 1700s, a French brewer and confectioner named Nicolas Appert was experimenting with methods for preserving food and found that items that were cooked in jars seemed to last a long time. He would go on to help supply Napoleon’s armies with preserved jarred food after winning a large financial prize for submitting his preservation methods. Later, a Brit named Peter Durand moved from jars to cans and is considered the father of modern-day canning.

How conservas made their way to the Iberian Peninsula is a bit of a mystery, although some say they found their way ashore with a shipwrecked Frenchman and have been a staple ever since.

I’m no stranger to canned seafood, having enjoyed smoked oysters and mussels ever since I was a kid – but those were nothing compared to what is available in Portugal and Spain. I probably first had canned fish in Europe during a visit to the Basque Country over a decade ago, and have been seeking them out ever since.

Going to Spain or Portugal automatically means conservas will be on the menu for us, whether it is having a can with breakfast at a small café on a back alley square, or grabbing a few cans in preparation for a picnic lunch. It is such a big deal in Portugal that they have whole stores dedicated to just the presentation and sales of conservas. One of Anthony Bourdain’s favorite restaurants was a fishing tackle/conservas café in the former redlight district in Lisbon.

There are canned-fish haters out there, of course, but that’s because they still have a fishy taste in their mouth from the bad stuff they had as kids when dad peeled open tins of low-quality canned tuna while on camping trips. Although not everyone loves every variety of conservas, we have yet to find someone who can’t pick a favorite, once they start tasting the real deal.

For inhabitants of the Iberian Peninsula, the uses of conservas run the gamut. From the best “tuna fish salad” alternative to a fancy pre-meal appetizer at your favorite restaurant (such as at Luma Bar & Eatery or the Shuckery), conservas are a great way to enjoy a variety of fish that cannot be found fresh at the local market. Both Luma and the Shuckery offer an impressive hand-selected menu of conservas for tableside nibbles, and we have been known to make a full meal out of a couple of cans while relaxing and enjoying a glass of wine on Luma’s patio.

Better than the mainstays

Although there is a plethora of seafood options being canned these days, sardines and tuna tend to be the mainstays. “Sardine” is a general term for variety of small oily fish in the herring family coming from European, Atlantic and Pacific waters, with “Brisling sardines,” also referred to as “sprat” in Europe, fished exclusively in the clear cool waters of the northern seas.

Do not confuse sardines or Brisling sardines with the Scandinavian version of cured fish. Theirs are usually pickled, fermented, dried or smoked, and sometimes have a very potent and fishy flavor described as an “acquired taste.” Although I’m a fan of both, conservas are not fishy tasting and seem to appeal to a much wider palette.

On the tuna side of things, we all know the major brands. At one point California-based StarKist ran the largest tuna fleet in the world, and was a major employer of Portuguese immigrants. However, all our big brands are now owned by foreign multinationals, and interestingly, StarKist (South Korea), Bumble Bee Foods (Taiwan) and Chicken of the Sea (Thailand) recently settled a large collusion case, which has also spurred diners to look to companies running more ethical operations.

Until researching this article, I did not know that there is even a thing called a “sardine diet,” which has been around for years. Apparently, there is no limit to how much you can eat while on this diet because the calorie count on canned fish, even in fancy oils, is on the lower side. Our own experience across the one-week preparation period for this article was that the more cans of tinned fish we substituted for other foods, the more weight we lost, while never feeling any other side effects. Your mileage may vary.

You don’t have to be creative to enjoy conservas, and trust me, I am not. However, many canners are going above and beyond to make things more interesting. In fact, one of the better conservas we’ve had recently was a can of tuna in excellent extra virgin olive oil from Scout, which we just so happened to come across at the Petaluma Grocery Outlet. However, the tiniest amount of creativity – such as eating conservas with sliced baguettes or pretzel chips – can really amp things up.

Check back next week for a follow-up article on where to find conservas locally.

