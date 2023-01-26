Famous bands and artists who have played Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre

Since 1992, the downtown Petaluma venue has hosted headlining acts from across the globe. It is currently up for sale.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2023, 3:03PM
The Mystic Theatre, Petaluma’s live music venue that’s attracted headlining acts for more than 30 years, is for sale.

While the fate of the Mystic is up in the air, we’re looking back on the venue’s three decades of live music.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the notable names who’ve graced the stage at the Mystic Theatre since the venue began hosting concerts in 1992.

