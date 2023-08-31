Famous Petalumans included in new ‘Sonoma County Stories’ exhibit

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the same day that the Museum of Sonoma County is launching its annual Día de los Muertos exhibit, a long-in-the-works permanent installation will be officially opened to the public. Titled “Sonoma County Stories,” the groundbreaking exhibit was designed to encourage and inspire visitors to “engage with the county’s past and contribute to its future through the power of storytelling.”

Saturday’s grand opening of the exhibit, with opening festivities at 11 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, includes free admission to the museum all day, 12-5 p.m.

“Sonoma County Stories combines vibrant recorded oral histories with other original sources,” states a media release distributed by the museum. “Featured in the exhibition are the personal histories of individuals, families and communities representing the many cultures present in the county over the last two centuries, including Native American, Latino, Asian, African American, European and more. An immersive experience, visitors are invited to use multimedia stations with access to videos, audio recordings, and images.”

A major inspiration for the permanent exhibit is the long career and journalistic work of acclaimed Press Democrat writer Gaye LeBaron.

Petaluma is represented in the installation by segments featuring Sonoma County environmentalist Bill Kortum, known to many as “the father of the Sonoma County environmental movement,” and Gene Benedetti, a WWII hero and the founder of Clover Stornetta dairy.