Fans don boots and hats for long-delayed Sonoma County Country Summer

Scattered clouds and an occasionally nippy wind didn’t keep an estimated 8,000 fans from gathering Friday, June 17, at the long-awaited return of the Country Summer Music Festival to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

As always, the unofficial festival uniform was in evidence in the crowd: shorts and tank tops, cowboy boots and hats.

Founded in 2014, the festival drew more than 30,000 fans over three days when it was last held in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic prompted cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Among the early arrivals Friday were Christina Farrell, 41, of Santa Rosa and her daughter Leah, 15, attending the festival for the first time, mainly to see the evening’s headliner, Kelsea Ballerini.

“It’s a beautiful day out,” Christina said. “The wind’s a little crazy, but it’s not too hot.”

Both mother and daughter are dedicated listeners to country music. (“All the time,” Leah said.)

Her mother praised the themes and values expressed in many country songs. “It’s down-home. It’s about country and family,” Christina said.

She saw the return of the festival as part of the greater community’s healing process after COVID-19 shutdowns, natural disasters and social upheaval.

“After all we’ve all been through the past few years, we all just need to get back,” Christina said.

The first main stage performer of the weekend, Adam Sanders, kicked off the day with “Nothin’ To Do But Drink,” working his way up to his recent hit, “Good Day to Fly.”

The festival features almost two dozen acts in all, on two stages. Friday’s musical lineup included Russell Dickerson, Ryan Hurd, Tenille Arts and Sanders, ending with Ballerini.

Singer and songwriter Arts kept the momentum going during the afternoon Friday, delivering searing vocal performances of her songs, including last year’s “Over You is You” and one of her early compositions, “Wildfire and Whiskey.”

The festival continues through Sunday. Tickets for Saturday, with Blake Shelton headlining, are sold out at 12,500. Single-day tickets are still available starting at $99 for Sunday’s closing lineup, headlined by Chris Young.

“I am super-excited,” said another first-time attendee at the festival, Maggie Chavez, 32, of Sebastopol. “I love the fact that Blake Shelton will be here Saturday and Chris Young on Sunday.”

A faithful listener to country music, Chavez said she identifies with its themes of good times and trouble.

“It so real,” she said. “Every song that comes out, I’m going through the same thing.”

Two younger fans — Isabella Blakely, 17, and Sori Salamati, 16, both of Santa Rosa — offered their own insights on the genre.

“I like how the songs tell a story, and the rawness of the instrumentals,” said Blakely, who has attended Country Summer several times.

Her friend Salamati added, “Country music is interesting to follow. It’s not just random words. The newer pop and rap songs just seem to repeat the same thing.”

The festival layout features rows of concession stands not far from the two stages, selling beer, wine cocktails, nachos, chicken wings, vegan tacos and more. There’s also an area filled with carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel.

The gates open at noon, with the music starting at 1 p.m. For more information, visit countrysummer.com. Check back here for more photos of the opening day of Country Summer.

