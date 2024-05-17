Information : To purchase tickets go to EventBrite ; to learn more about Face to Face, visit f2f.org .

Tickets : Fashion Ball tickets are $11.11 in advance, purchased online, and $19.89 at the door; the Art Market is free

What : Third Annual North Bay Fashion Ball and Art Market, a fundraiser for Face to Face Sonoma County Aids Network

Prepare your eyeballs.

After two years of mind-popping, earthshaking, attitude-adjusting fun at Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater, the annual extravaganza known as The North Bay Fashion Ball has a new home ‒ the outdoor amphitheater at Laguitas Brewery.

That stage has become infamous over the years, of course, having seen such sensational and spectacular acts as Thundercat, STRKKR, Shannon and the Clams, Mavis Staples and the Lagunitas Beer Circus.

But it’s never seen anything quite like the North Bay Fashion Ball.

The “centerpiece” of the always-dazzling runway show, says co-producer Cincinnatus Hibbard, will be a presentation of six “small but impactful” collections, with each label instructed to do their best to “steal the show.” The presenters are Reprezent, the Buck Lucky Brand, Love Morgue, Poofii Studio, The Princess Boutique and YLX Design.

“The curatorial theme and grouping of this diverse group is aliveness, joi d vivre and ambition,” said Hibbard.

With an elaborate floral stage design by Beth Tisthammer and a colorful dance-beat laid down for the models by Dj Saint Rose Disco, the apparel-forward spectacle will include the popular annual Open Call Runway Show

“Bedazzled guests are invited to enter,” said Hibbard, “for a star turn on stage and a chance to win a crown by call of popular acclimation.” Participants are encouraged to dress in outfits of their own designing, whether its as a cover girls, and alien, a stripper, a rock god or mystical goddess. All participants in the open call show will receive certificates, “declaring them officially hot,” added Hibbard.

Describing the new venue, Hibbard said, “Lagunitas Brewery, perhaps the best known North Bay brand, continues its commitment to hosting nonprofits, fringe artists and eccentric events.”

Calling the location “a natural pairing with our event,” Hibbard said that tours of the brewery will be happening throughout the festivities. The pop-up market, featuring more than 45 local makers, vintage pickers and collectible sellers of all kinds, will include food trucks ‒ though the Lagunitas burger bar will be open ‒ and a lineup of cool bands from the superb purveyors of post-punk known as The Strange to the psychedelic rockers Echolyptus to the Hubbub Club, the North Bay’s quixotically carnivalesque marching and dance band. The latter, according to Hibbard, will officially close the market and shift the action by leading the crowd to the amphitheater for the main event: the fashion show itself.

Co-produced by Cincinnatus Hibbard and Lena Claypool of Petaluma’s Buck Lucky vintage clothing store, the event is a fundraiser for Face to Face, the Sonoma County Aids Network.

“One-hundred percent of the profits from the tickets show go to Face to Face,” said Hibbard. “Their mission continues to be the support of the growing and aging HIV/AIDS population, but has shifted and expanded to include broad spectrum STD testing, clean hypodermic needle exchange, Narcan distribution, counseling, referral and housing placement, all delivered for free by compassionate staff.”

Recognizing that the North Bay Fashion Ball is just one of several Bay Area events that focus on vintage, recycled materials, queer representation and diversity, this year’s show will include “embassies” from some other local fashion performances.

“In an effort to link arms and grow the scene, there will be visits from three of the most exceptional fashion show series and annuals,” explained a press release distributed last week by Claypool and Hibbard. These ambassadors will be from the California Indian Museum’s annual show, The Soft Medicine Semi-Annual and Sonoma Community Center’s Trashin’ Fashion Annual.“ ”Each contingent will have its director leading some of their best looks to a personally-selected power song.“