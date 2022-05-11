Feather Fest attracts birds and kids to Shollenberger and Ellis Creek

Sheryl Nadeau, the coordinator of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance’s annual Feather Fest event, has reported that after a two-year, COVID-19 postponement, last weekend’s resumption of bird-counting activities drew 27 bird-loving youths.

“This event happens at the time of year when children are so busy with so many activities,” said Nadeau in a note to the Argus-Courier. “This was a good turnout considering all the competition.”

Along with roughly 20 volunteers, the junior ornithologists were split into six birding teams, assigned in equal number to explore Shollenberger Park and the adjoining Ellis Creek Park. Each team made lists of all the birds they spotted, with one team setting the record with 44 different bird species seen.

“Though Ellis Creek had most of the water, and scored everything from double-breeaste Cormorants to a barn owl,” noted Nadeau, “the Shollenberger teams did nicely with a green heron, an avocet with chicks, and a Brewster’s Black bird.”