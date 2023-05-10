Feather Fest bird count takes place despite threat of rain

“The weather was finally cooperating when it came down to the wire for the 2023 Spring Feather Fest,” reports Sheryl Nadeau of the Petaluma Wetlands Association, describing the educational event that took place on Saturday, May 6, which started out looking like rain could scuttle the proceedings. “What looked like a wash turned into a beautiful calm morning and eventually a warm sunshiny day,” she said, adding, “A good turnout of young birders were on hand to learn about binoculars and birding pointers to start the morning off.”

The annual morning of bird walks took place at both Ellis Creek and Shollenberger Parks, which Nadeau said were relatively empty of visitors due to the threat of wet weather.

“But the birds seemed to enjoy the peacefulness and quiet that resulted,” she pointed out.“ They were out and about displaying their showy feathers and songs to all of the children’s delight.”

Several experienced birding guides from the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance – which sponsors the annual Featherfest – formed into small groups of volunteers to teach the attending children about Petaluma’s birds and offer facts about their natural behavior, while leading an hour-and-a-half walk through the parks.

“One of the goals of the walk was to count how many different bird species could be found,” Nadeau said. “All told, the event found 55 different bird species. Many of the birds are nesting at this time and a few have already hatched some of their offspring to show off to all the birdwatchers amusement. Nothing says spring like watching baby birds on a beautiful day in the park.”

For future information on the next free event, please visit our web sight: PetalumaWetlands.org.