Feather Fest lets young birders’ love of nature take flight

The Petaluma Wetlands Alliance has announced that the 2022 Feather Fest will take place live and in-person at Shollenberger Park on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 9 a.m. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 are invited to participate in the 1-1/2-mile walk, traveling the walkway that encircle’s a vibrant seasonal pond and bird habitat.

Participants, arranged into small groups accompanied by experienced birders, will search and count any avian extroverts that show themselves.

“This is an excellent opportunity for children to explore the outdoors and learn about the relationship of birds and nature,” said Petaluma Wetlands Alliance’s Sheryl Nadeau in a news release made public in March. “Following the event, we will offer a pizza party to all participants.”

Binoculars and other bird-counting materials will be available for loan to those who need them. A parent or other guardian must accompany all children, who are required to pre-register by May 4. To register or find additional information about Feather Fest or the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance visit PetalumaWetlands.org.