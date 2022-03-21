Feather Fest returning to Shollenberger

The Petaluma Wetlands Alliance is once again sponsoring its 2022 Spring Feather Fest for children and families on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m.

The free event (which requires pre-registration and the supervision of a parent or guardian) features a one-and-a-half mile walk along the Shollenberger Park path, searching for birds with the assistance of experienced birders.

An excellent opportunity for children age 6-12 to explore the outdoors and learn about nature and our feathered friends, the Feather Fest will be followed by a pizza party for all participants.

Binoculars and other birding materials will be available for loan to those who need them.

To participate, all bird-searchers must register at PetalumaWetlands.org by May 4.