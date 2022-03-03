Feeling nervous? Watch a movie

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many were frightened and/or confused — and plenty of us were casting about for a way to put the onslaught of new information into some understandable context — an interesting phenomenon took place. Movies and television shows about viruses and pandemics skyrocketed in popularity.

In the first week of January, 2020, Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 medical-thriller “Contagion,” which Warner Bros. had ranked as the 270th most popular film in its catalog just one week earlier, was suddenly the eighth most-watched movie in America. According to iTunes, the movie’s overnight rediscovery made it Warner Bros. second most popular film, after 19 years of relative home-viewer indifference.

“Contagion” wasn’t alone either.

Films like 1995’s “Outbreak” and the 1994 miniseries “The Stand,” both about plagues that destroy or threatened to destroy the world, were wildly fashionable. Magazines ran articles quoting psychologists about this sudden need for stories about pandemics and death. Apparently, thos psychologists said, during times when we are scared or unsure — when at least some of us are downright terrified — we humans enjoy nothing more than watching a movie or reading a book that scares us even more.

Skipping to the present, COVID-19 now appears to be settling in for a spring/summer lull before it does some version of what it did last winter. But we’re barely thinking about that right now. The big concern at the moment is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and wide speculation that with Putin putting his country’s nuclear arsenal on high alert, there might be something even scarier than a pandemic to be worried about.

In fact, the phrase “Cold War” suddenly appears to be back in vogue and on the lips of pundits and stand-up comics. And let’s admit it, Cold War is a term that was long ago relegated to the rank of “cozy nostalgic reference,” when it wasn’t being summoned by President Obama to tease political opponent Mitt Romney for warning that Russia was not done as a threat to national security.

"The 1980s, they're now calling to ask for their foreign policy back," Obama famously joked during one Cold War-conjuring debate that was suddenly trending on YouTube last week.

Well, it’s probably only a matter of time until movies made about the Cold War, or that were filmed during the height of the Cold War, begin to mirror the trajectory of “Contagion,” “Outbreak” and “The Stand.” Who can guess which of the hundreds of such works will capture Americans’ attention as we wait to see what happens next in Ukraine, all while worrying, or trying not to worry, about how bad — how very, very bad — this could actually get?

What Cold War film have you been thinking about?

Maybe it’s Stanley Kubrick’s "Dr. Strangelove, or How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb?“ which sits at the very top of several lists of the greatest Cold War movies of all time. We laugh at the image of Slim Pickins riding a bomb into oblivion, but we shudder a bit too. Maybe you’ll be re-watching ”Red Dawn,“ John Milius’ 1984 teens-against-Russians blockbuster (”Go Wolverines!) that, while it has not aged well, does — to be genuinely serious here — give us a visceral sense of what many Ukrainians are facing while we sit here wondering what movie to watch. The rousing grassroots resistance mounted by Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Charlie Sheen and a pre-“Dirty Dancing“ Jennifer Gray does resemble some of the images we are seeing of Ukrainian resistance fighters, defending their country against Russian invaders.

The jingoistic smackdown lusted for in that film is delivered by none other than Rocky Balboa in the 1985 film “Rocky IV,” in which Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky takes the ring against Dolph Lundgren’s soulless Russian killing machine Victor Drago, and wins the hearts of the Soviet people with his relentless American determination.

Or maybe you’re the espionage type and can’t wait to revisit the seminal 1979 British television series ”Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,“ based on the 1964 John le Carré novel about British and Russian intelligence agents doing brainy battle for control of information, secrets and, ultimately, the world. Of course, some like their spies a little less cerebral and a lot more lethal. The 007 flick “From Russia With Love” is arguably James Bond’s most Cold War-ish film, based on Ian Fleming’s 1957 novel that, in a 1961 article in Life magazine was revealed to be on President John F. Kennedy list of top 10 favorite books — the only work of fiction in the lot.