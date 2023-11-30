Festival of Trees is back at Hotel Petaluma

Cue the snowflakes, pine cones and holly – it’s time for the Festival of Trees. This annual event is back after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, bringing holiday joy with it.

The Festival of Trees ‒ which celebrates its ninth year of community spirit and giving ‒ is a fundraiser created by The Fabulous Women, a local nonprofit group begun by Krista Gawronski in 2012.

Melissa Becker ‒ the current board president of The Fabulous Women ‒ got the idea when she was living in Connecticut.

“The hospitals there had a giant event, the Festival of Trees,” she explained. “It was spectacular and I thought it was one of the neatest things ever.”

The concept is a simple one.

Local businesses and individuals create and decorate trees which are put on display for the community to admire and are then auctioned off. Proceeds from the sales benefit local nonprofits, who are asked to apply in advance, responding to a questionnaire explaining what they do and how they would use the grant if they’re selected.

After moving to Petaluma and joining The Fabulous Women, Becker said they were discussing what they could do to support the community, downtown businesses and local nonprofits.

“I threw the idea at the group,” she said, “and we started out on a small scale in Theatre Square with maybe 16 trees. We were so excited to launch it, but weren’t sure the idea would fly.”

Not only did it fly, it took off like a rocket.

“Tons of people came,” she went on. “It resonated with the community. Our members enjoyed the bonding and seeing all the people. It was snowflakes and Santa Claus, cookies and good music and raising money for good causes.”

Becker added that, since they were a new organization and in the process of becoming a nonprofit, “Everything was done with cash. We got so much, we felt as if we’d won the lottery.” They also realized that if this inaugural event was so successful, “we could make some significant money for nonprofits.” Afterward, she said, she and Gawronski “pinky swore we’d continue until we made $1 million.”

While they aren’t there yet, the last Festival brought in more than $50,000.

This year, Becker said, the event ‒ held at Hotel Petaluma ‒ will feature 50 trees. In addition to standing in awe of the trees (and then bidding on them), attendees will be able to participate in a raffle and silent auction as well as selecting from a bounty of holiday sweets and treats from both home and professional bakers.

And, since no December event is complete without the participation of the season’s most popular gent, the one and only Santa Claus will be there in full regalia with local photographer Victoria Webb taking photos for those who want to pose with the genial guy in the furry red suit. Music will be provided by the Pacific Empire Chorus and Dirty Red Barn, along with the jaunty piano stylings of Petaluma Pete.

And thanks to Hotel Petaluma, snow will be happening in the courtyard during the event, which ‒ before the shutdowns ‒ was becoming something of a tradition.

The family-friendly event is free to attend, though donations will be accepted at the door.

As for the charitable aspect of the event, so far, the Fabulous Women have received grant requests from approximately 20 groups.

“It is so powerful, reading these requests,” Becker said. “These people pour their hearts and souls into Petaluma. There are hundreds of people in the community doing behind-the-scenes work, and it is so special for us to come in and be able to give money.”

Another thing Becker finds remarkable is that some of the smaller nonprofits only need request $500, just enough to do their work. One applicant, for example, wants to provide counseling for students in need.

“What a gift,” Becker acknowledged, “that we have the ability to help a group like that.”

As for the trees themselves, the creativity seems to get, well, more creative, each year. Some standouts from the past include one from The Shuckery seafood restaurant.

“They turned the tree upside down, painted it blue and went with an Under the Sea theme,” Becker recalled.

There was The Grinch Tree from Della Fattoria, a six-foot beauty that replicated the one in the film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Metal artist Kevin Clark, proprietor of Reared in Steel on Copeland Street, crafted a 12-foot, handmade metal tree for one event.

JJ Jay, who works for Dreamworks, created a metal frame for his tree, then lined it with LED lights and programmed it to display 75 different settings, colors and patterns.

“People really get into the holiday spirit,” Becker said, “and go a little crazy,” she added with a smile. “Some people have gotten into friendly competitions over the years to see what kind of tree they can produce.”

Board member Julie Nicholson praised the community, both businesses and individuals. “It’s gratifying to see how generous they are with donations to the raffle and silent auction, saying ‘Oh sure, I’ll do a basket.’”

The Fabulous Women has a six-member board and a core group of between 50 and 75, but, Nicholson said, “We aren’t a club you have to be a member of. Anyone who comes to the event is a Fabulous Woman, or Man.”

“Everyone does their part,” Becker said, “and at the end there’s this amazing, worthwhile impact. I don’t have a million dollars to give, but together we can keep raising money that can make a significant difference for people.”

Board member Leigh Magnani emphasized that the Festival of Trees isn’t the only thing the group does.

“When someone is going through a hard time, it’s unfortunately often expensive,” she said. “They don’t want to ask for assistance, but when everyone helps, so much is possible.”

Nicholson recalled the way the group began.

“It was a living room event ‒ a woman whose husband died suddenly,” she said. “They had two little kids. You don’t think $10 or $20 will help, but when a lot of people give that much, it can make a big difference.”

The group does other important things throughout the year, assisting people and families going through extreme hardship.

“Our main takeaway is that one person can make a difference,” Magnani said. “We work as a team, form friendships and get joy for ourselves through these acts of giving. The elements fall into place, with each person doing their part, whatever their skill set is. It takes all of us to come together. That’s where the magic comes in.”