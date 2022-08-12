FFA students score big at County Fair

“The Petaluma FFA just wrapped up a very successful Sonoma County fair!” reported Petaluma High School Agriculture instructor Jake Dunn, earlier this week, in an exuberant email to the Argus-Courier. Dunn, along with Kim Arntz, is an advisor for the Petaluma FFA, one of the largest and most active student groups on campus at Petaluma High School. “Highlights,” he wrote, “include the Supreme and Reserve Supreme Champion Market Steers (first and second best in the whole show), breed champions in the market lamb and hog shows, victories in showmanship classes, as well as numerous ‘best in class’ and division projects from the Ag Mechanics Show.”

Along with the livestock-associated participants, the Petaluma FFA had five of its seven Ag Mechanics projects selected for the Ag Mechanics Auction.

It’s been a good year for the local FFA students. In March, 21 representatives of the Petaluma FFA attended the 94th annual California State FFA Convention in Sacramento, the first in-person gathering of its kind since the coronavirus pandemic began. Nearly 6000 FFA members attended from all over the state.

“We have over 100 years of history in our community and continue to make positive impacts on the students in our programs through the opportunities in the FFA,” Dunn said at the time.

Congrats to all involved.