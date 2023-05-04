Any teacher will tell you that to make significant changes in the future, you have to reach those children today who will eventually be creating the next tomorrow.

The School Garden Network of Sonoma County recently tested out a workshop that it hopes will become the first in a series of programs for teachers called the School Garden Fundamental Workshop Series. The first one, titled “Fiber Arts in the School Garden,” was held on April 27 at the Fibershed Learning Center in Point Reyes Station.

It will almost certainly not be the last.

The School Garden Network is a nonprofit organization that was designed, according to its mission statement, “to grow healthy students, families, schools, and communities through garden-based education.” The Fibershed Learning Center, established by Executive Director Rebecca Burgess – author of “Harvesting Color: a bioregional look into the natural dye traditions of North America” and “Fibershed: Growing a Movement of Farmers, Fashion Activists, and Makers for a New Textile Economy” – is a multi-use space where weavers, makers and teachers demonstrate techniques and practices related to natural fiber and dye systems.

During the recent fiber arts workshop, Sonoma County artisans Grace Sullivan and Robyn Smith shared their own techniques for working with students of different ages on an array of fiber arts and the plants that we can grow and use for creating and dyeing textiles. The teachers who participated in the workshop were provided with dye plants to take back to their own school gardens.

Sue Davis, Executive Director of the School Garden Network of Sonoma County described the purpose of the fledgling series.

“It's providing professional development and experience for those teachers,” she said, “to feel like they can leave with ideas around lesson planning and different ways of incorporating more fiber art.”

The workshop also provided an introduction to local Fibershed producers who are committed to beneficial practices for the animals and the local ecosystem.

“(Fibershed’s) network and directory is so amazing and inspiring,” Davis said. “It could be a great opportunity to connect schools for field trips to some of the fiber producing farms in the area.”

Davis feels those kinds of field trips provide an important opportunity for younger students to see how wool comes from sheep, and connecting that their wool is used to make clothing.

“I don't think that connection is always made with kids,” Davis said. “I think there's a big, big disconnect.”

She added that as the students get older, that connection can be taken further with the understanding of what is causing plastics in the ocean and how synthetic materials contribute to that.

“Then trying to make a bigger connection between the clothes that they wear and the way that it impacts the Earth,” she said. “In this area, there's a lot of fiber producers with practices that are actually beneficial for the climate.”

With the help of the workshop, students can learn some of those practices in their own school gardens.

Davis said the School Garden Network has been working with about 10 schools in Petaluma.

“So many schools in Petaluma have gardens, which is very exciting,” she said. “A few of them have pretty long-established gardens that are in the heart of campus and are so beautiful and thriving.”

There are schoolyard habitat gardens on Petaluma campuses as well as food gardens.

“Casa Grande high school has an amazing culinary program and has been able to develop a garden for that program,” Davis said. “They’re taking it to the next level.”

And now, Davis explained, more and more teachers are bringing fiber arts to local school gardens, with the help of workshops like the one they just held.

“This is really engaging more on an artistic level with the kids to have tactile experiences and just creating beauty,” she said. “And that's really fun too, you know?”

Fiber artist Robyn Smith, who taught at the workshop, owns Spiritplay in Bodega where she creates beautiful felted toys for children with wool and wood from local small farms like Bodega Pastures. She dyes some of the wool herself with plants, and also uses plant dyed wool from nearby Wild Rose Farm as well.

“Natural toys reduce plastics in our environments,” she said. “So my aim really is to bring to the world eco-friendly toys and to support my local small farms.”

During the workshop, Smith said her main focus was on how to integrate fiber arts into school garden programs in practical ways that teachers can use. She said she’s aware many of the teachers will be working with large groups of children and so a good strategy can be helpful.

Providing independent projects can be helpful. Smith brought in a standing loom to show how children can learn to use it themselves for an ongoing project.

“That's really practical for the school garden teacher,” she said. “While she's working with a handful of children in the dye garden where they will have plants for the dying of fiber, she'll have other children doing a self led activity.”

Smith talked about which fiber arts would be developmentally appropriate for students ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade.

“That helps a teacher to know if a class will be able to do more complex weaving,” Smith said. During the workshop, she showed ways that fiber arts in the garden can be used to support the school curriculum. “Science, history, a lot of that can be enhanced through the garden and the use of fiber in the garden,” she said.

Smith also presented information on how to dye with food scraps, explaining that if children or schools don't have access to dye plants, they can just simply dye with vinegar or salts and food scraps from the garden.

“That way, any program with whatever funding they may have could incorporate fiber arts into their garden,” she said. “Fiber arts strengthen concentration and eye coordination, build a capacity for sustained attention and focus and sharpen observation skills. They're practicing using small steps to complete tasks. They're building confidence, critical thinking and judgment. It helps them develop a deeper appreciation for the gifts of plants, animals and the earth.”

From her years of working with students, Smith said she’s repeatedly seen them want to become more skilled at crocheting, knitting, sewing and weaving.

“I also see them wanting to deepen their learning about different plants,” she said. “We'll find little leaves, put them in some salt water and see what pigment they extract.”

Go to schoolgardens.org for information on future workshops.