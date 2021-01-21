Fiction back on top this week in Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 11-Jan. 17, 2020

Well, it was bound to happen sooner or later.

For the first time since its debut over two months ago, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” has been out-purchased by 10 other books, at least here in Petaluma. Last week, the critically-acclaimed presidential memoir had bounced down into the No. 4 spot, but this week, it is taking a break from the Top 10 alotgether, as readers appear to be in the mood from literary comfort food.

After a tense year in which nonfiction works – political memoirs, analyses of racial, social and economic crises, natural and cultural histories – have largely dominated, this marks the first week in at least six months that the top four books on the list are all novels. They run the gamut from detailed literary fiction about a Philadelphia mansion and the brother and sister who grow up there (Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House,” No. 1) and a fantastical romp about a complicated Greek goddess (Madeline Miller’s “Circe,” No. 2) to a much-anticipated science-fiction sequel (Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player Two,” No. 3) and the Booker Prize-winning drama “Shuggie Bain” (No. 4), Douglas Stuart’s heartbreaking tale of an outcast boy’s unwavering devotion to his alcoholic mother.

The lower two-thirds of the Top 10 is a mix of non-political autobiography and observation (David Sedaris’ “The Best of Me,” No. 5; George Saunders’ “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain; No. 6; Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed,” No. 7; Elton John’s “Me,” No. 10), and nature-based nonfiction (Robin Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass,” No. 8; Pacific Publishers’ “Tidelog 2021,” No. 9).

But, for now, it’s the novels that rule the roost in Petaluma. Though some of the bestselling books are undeniably gritty and dark, their prominence this week still suggests that there are times, especially when real life is confounding and worrisome, when nothing comforts quite so well as a well-told, entirely fictional story.

Here are the full Top 10 on Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults bestselling books lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

2. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

3. ‘Ready Player Two,’ by Ernest Cline

4. ‘Shuggie Bain,’ by Douglas Stuart

5. ‘The Best of Me,’ by David Sedaris

6. ‘A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,’ by George Saunders

7. ‘Untamed,’ by Glennon Doyle

8. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer

9. ‘Tidelog Northern California 2021,’ from Pacific Publishers

10. ‘Me,’ by Elton John

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dark Secret,’ by Tui Sutherla’ by nd

3. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey

4. ‘Babysitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day,’ by Ann M Martin

5. ‘Nate the Great,’ by Lincoln Peirce

6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Sound of Danger,’ by Mac Barnett

7. ‘Hildafolk: Hilda and the Troll,’ by Luke Pearson

8. ‘Ickabog,’ by J.K. Rowling

9. ‘Upside-Down Magic,’ by Sarah Mylnowski and others

10. ‘The Hike,’ by Alison Farrell

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)