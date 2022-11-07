Filling a Niche in downtown Petaluma

“Wait! Let’s see what’s in the treasure hole!”

This curious command was recently uttered by one of three local teens as they walked from Kentucky Street toward the parking garage, halting in front a three “niches” in the brick wall across from Round Table Pizza. For the last few years (as was reported in June in the Argus-Courier), people have been leaving an array of items inside the spaces where bricks once existed in the wall alongside Goblin Bros. Games and Gear.

The practice was started by Ellen Skagerberg, who works at Copperfield’s Books’ used book department, and Eduardo Beltran, owner/operator of Hair by Eduardo on Putnam Plaza, but over the last several months, it’s become clear that others have taken to filling the holes with interesting items. Some remain on display for days or weeks, while others are taken by surprised and delighted passersby within hours or minutes.

The items are often toys, from small stuffed animals and Disney figurines to tiny model cars, finger puppets and wind-up object to to a bendable Gumby and Pokey that appeared side-by-side in September. Sometimes the objects are more practical: a pencil sharpener, a packet of dental floss, a box of staples, a key ring, a pair of 3-D glasses. On occasion, it must be said, the stuff is simply trash: a wadded up piece of paper, a soda can pop-top, a used tube of lip gloss, a couple of random jigsaw puzzle pieces.

But whatever is there, it’s always interesting.

Since late June, Community Editor David Templeton has been regularly photographing the items that appear in the holes in the wall, visiting the niches approximately once a week. Here are some of the more curious items discovered in Petaluma’s increasingly intriguing and active “Treasure Hole.”