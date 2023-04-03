Film Fest Petaluma reveals exciting 2023 lineup

A 14-minute-long animated Estonian fantasy film about a ballet dancer traveling across an apocalyptic wasteland. A tense 12-minute drama about a police encounter on the Fourth of July. A 6-minute Canadian comedy about an Amazon delivery drone named Jeff. A 4-minute New York-set song-and-dance musical choreographed to the song “Moses Supposes.”

With those four intriguing-sounding short films – plus 28 more – the 15th annual Film Fest Petaluma will once again demonstrate that little movies can make a very big impact.

A project of the Petaluma Film Alliance and Santa Rosa Junior college, this year’s showcase – planned for Saturday, May 6 at the Mystic Theatre – will be a day-long celebration of short-form cinema. The 32 films selected for the festival range from live action and animated to documentary and narrative, each running in length from between 2 and 21 minutes.

Attendees will, of course, experience more than just some of the best new short movies that could be found.

“We expect a lot of guest filmmakers, as usual,” noted Festival Director Mike Traina, who teaches cinema studies at the SRJC and who founded the Petaluma Film Alliance, and has watched the festival grow from a local interest event to one that draws filmmakers from all over the world. They will participate in panel conversations as part of four distinct programs presented at 12 p.m. (Saturday Matinee Shorts program), 3 p.m. (Saturday Afternoon Shorts program), 7 p.m. (World Short Showcase) and 10 p.m. (Late Night Shorts program).

One animated film will likely be of special interest to local movie fans, as it was created in Petaluma. Jamy Wheless 8-minute animated charmer “Andy: A Dog’s Tale,” brought to life by Petaluma’s Ignite Animation Studios in collaboration with Jean Schultz (of the Charles M. Schulz Museum), will be screened as part of the first program at noon.

Several of the films in the festival were winners at the recent 2023 Sonoma County Student Film Festival. These include Andrew Carniglia’s “Expectations” (3 minutes), an atmospheric mixed-media short about a space man’s reflections on how the world will judge him, Mandy Miller’s “Twinkle Twinkle” (2 minutes) in which a quirky musical duo delivers an odd and surprising little tune, and Zane Boban-Bennett’s “Quit Trippin’” (14 minutes), describing a life-changing psychotropic adventure at a laundromat. Also a winner local student film festival is Ben Lohrentz’s “Itchsanity” (8 minutes), described as a “fresh take on body horror” as a businessman with itchy teeth goes to increasingly startling length to scratch his escalating itch.

Descriptions of all 32 films are currently available on the PetalumaFilmAlliance website, where you can also purchase tickets. The Matinee Shorts, Afternoon Shorts, and LAte-Night Shorts programs are $12. The World Shorts program is $15. A full-day pass to all four programs is $40. Information on filmmakers who will be in attendance will be announced within the next week or so.