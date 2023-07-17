Hollywood is over 400 miles from Sonoma County, but film work here is hardly out of reach from the fallout dual labor strikes are now having on the global entertainment industry.

“As of today, the actors are going on strike. It’s happening,” Petaluma-based producer and actor Ali Afshar said on Friday, the day members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists formally began their strike.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA’s national board and its president Fran Drescher announced a unanimous vote authorizing its film and television artists to stop working – the first time such a move has taken place since 1980. The members joined those of the Writers Guild of America, which has been striking since May 2.

The labor actions are aimed at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

And they are marking a new chapter in Hollywood, where writers and actors last walked off the set together in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG-AFTRA.

“It’s stopped everyone in their tracks,” said Afshar, the head of ESX Entertainment, and best known for several hit Christmas-themed movies shot in his hometown Petaluma, including “A California Christmas.”

“There is no movie business happening right now,” he said, speaking on the phone from his offices in Hollywood. “When two unions of this size strike, nobody’s doing anything for a while. It’s time to go on vacation, I guess, enjoy our life as much as we can.”

Before the strike, he was working on a television series based on his “American Wrestler” movies, in which he will appear as the same character he did in the first film and its sequel.

That film work is now on hold, as are other projects across Sonoma County.

Mitchell Altieri, a Petaluma-based writer-director behind such indie horror films as “The Hamiltons,” “The Nightwatchmen” and “Starlight,” is another local filmmaker who’s found himself suddenly cooling his heels.

“Sure, my projects have been bumped or halted,” he said of the strike-related work stoppages. “But I’m behind it, even from the indie space, as I’ve separated – as far as I can – from Hollywood.”

Early in the summer, the Director’s Guild of America averted its own potential strike, coming to terms with industry leaders in late June.

“The directors negotiated a deal, and they are golden,” said Afshar. “Now we wait to see what happens with the writers and the actors.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA currently represents 160,000 performers, all of whom are now engaged in a pitched battle with major streaming services and film and television studios.

What the on-strike artists are asking for, in brief, are increases in rates and residual payments, relief from the expense of self-taping auditions (a practice that has expanded exponentially in the industry) and strict protections from Hollywood’s potential future use of AI in the creation of film and television content.

The producers’ position? To quote Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, in a Thursday morning interview with CNBC, the unions’ requests are “just not realistic.” Iger characterized the artists’ demands as “adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly, very disruptive.”

Earlier in his career, Altieri worked from inside the Hollywood machine, with films like “The Hamiltons” and a studio-backed remake of “April Fools Day” being distributed by Lionsgate films. The majority of his films these days are made outside the studio system, but still follow guild protocols when working with union artists.

Generally, Altieri’s films end up on streaming platforms, where horror films tend to thrive.

“It basically all lives in the cloud,” he said. “It just exists as information.”

He recently completed work on the upcoming horror film “Consumed,” and has several other projects in pre-production. Though not himself a member of any of the film guilds – “Since indie filmmaking is my main sport and I play director-producer on most all of my stuff” – Altieri believes that the issues being debated in the industry are significant.

“It’s important that we keep up because it will all keep changing, and people take advantage of that,” he said. “There will be the next Netflix, etc. AI is definitely an issue, and of course, so is standard of living. It’s insane, the rate at which creative content is consumed, and yet only a few want to be the ones profiting off it. It’s absolutely unfair.”

Santa Rosa’s Mike Schaeffer, whose film credits include small parts in films like “Silence of the Lambs” and 2021’s “Nash Bridges,” is strongly in favor of the strike.