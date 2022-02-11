Film Review: Bloody good ‘Macbeth’

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Amber-Rose Reed

I deeply wish I had seen “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in a theater.

Streaming a movie is lovely. In an age where there never seems to be enough time to do all the things, and when going out poses a possible threat to one’s health, it is a genuine delight to curl up under a blanket and watch a film without having to go outside at all. I’m not knocking that experience. But still, there are some films where the credits roll and I think that it would have been better on a large screen in a darkened room, two hours given over completely to the sound and screen of the movie theater.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” as I said, is such an experience. Based on what is arguably Shakespeare’s most supernaturally gripping and scary play, it’s the story of an ambitious warrior and his wife, and what happens when they choose a course of violence and treason to make a prophecy about their fates come true. It’s been put on screen several times. But never like this.

Directed by Joel Cohen (one half of the Cohen Brothers writing-directing team (“Fargo,” “O, Brother, Where Art Though?”), this film is endlessly visually compelling, stark and often brutal in its design, with a stunning, deep palate of grays. The sound design stood out to me as well, repeated visual and audio motifs driving on the feeling of darkness and dread as Macbeth presses on to his inevitable conclusion.

Which brings us to Macbeth himself.

I think I could watch and listen to Denzel Washington act Shakespeare all day long. It’s an obvious thing to say, that Shakespeare plays are well-written (though I will note that I thought Joel Coen’s adaptation for the screen was excellent). But sometimes an actor makes you feel it, draws you in, drags you in, and Washington does this throughout, not just with his voice but with the physicality he brings to the role. (On Tuesday, Denzel was named as a nominee for a Best Actor Oscar for this role, along with noms for Production Design and Cinematography)

And Macbeth is nothing without his lady. Frances McDormand is excellent, and she and Washington have an easy chemistry that makes the couple compelling from the first moment they see each other.

Honestly, in this adaptation, it’s all good. Kathryn Hunter as the witches is creepy and amazing. Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff has limited screen time but was so great in it that I was as angry as her husband at her ultimate fate.

Go see it, if you can. The first thing I did when I finished the film was go look up where it was still playing in theaters.

It’s still around, and worth the drive.