Film Review: Strong performances in terrifying ‘Free Fall’

‘The Free Fall’

Pay per view

Katie Wigglesworth

Evocative, gruesome, and brooding, ‘The Free Fall’ weaves the dreamy, anxious tale of Sarah (Andrea Londo), a young woman who wakes up, bedridden, with no memories following a failed suicide attempt. The only reason she knows her name is because her doting, hover-fly of a husband Nick (Shawn Ashmore) keeps saying it to her. Weak and confused, Sarah exists in the fraught space between lucid and delusional, unsure if the horrifying visions she experiences are true memories, an unbelievable reality or the warped conjurings of her PTSD.

Viewers be forewarned: suicide, blood and depictions in this film of self harm are plentiful and prolonged.

In spite of this, “The Free Fall” is filled with a softer style of fear than many “slasher” type scare flicks. The tension stems from the unreliability of Sarah’s mind and world, and even when clarity comes it’s got a lingering aftertaste of uncertainty. The dread and unease that permeate ‘The Free Fall’ are hinged heavily upon the performances of the two leads, Ashmore and Londo, both of whom do an incredible jobs.

Though the role of Sarah feels slightly underwritten (an issue that often plagues stories where the core character is an amnesiac), Londo never lets her performance feel one-note. The chemistry between her and Ashmore cements the believability of their turmoil and tension, winding the audience along as a macabre seduction unfolds.

Ashmore is lovely in the sense that does an excellent job in creeping us out at every turn. Nick is that special blend of vulnerable and poisonous that toxic partners and internalized anxieties feed on.

If I hear his particular delivery of “darling” ever again it’ll be too soon.

Once you pick up on the threads of the plot, it’s a mildly predictable tumble to the resolution. The story is interesting, albeit a little lacking in craftsmanship. Though hints abound as to what is truly happening with Sarah, the hand-off of the eventual reveal is clunky. That said, a familiar plotline doesn’t equate to a poor experience, so long as the execution is convincing and the handling is well done.

For this reviewer, both those necessities are met. “The Free Fall” may not boast the creepy charisma of “The Conjuring” or the labyrinthine depths of “Hereditary,” but it’s an interesting watch with its own atmospheric flavor that kept my eyes trained to the end.

The primary strength of “The Free Fall” comes from its atmosphere. It captures that skin-creeping unease of when you wake in the middle of the night from a horrible dream and for a pulse-pounding moment you don’t remember where the nightmare ends and reality begins. “The Free Fall” is surreal horror for those who like their dread with a side of psychological peril.