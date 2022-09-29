Film Reviews: ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Railway Children’

‘Don’t Worry Darling’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Don't Worry Darling" is the latest psychological thriller to hit big screens. Directed by Olivia Wilde ("Booksmart“), "Don't Worry Darling," set in the 1950s, delves into slightly experimental territory as we follow newlywed Alice — played with flawless expertise and absolute commitment by Florence Pugh — as she lives a luxurious housewife life in a Utopian housing community called Victory. The town was established for the families of men who work on a top secret project headed by the enigmatic Frank (Chris Pine).

It's a ride type of movie, where you get on and experience what our protagonist is emotionally going through, as she discovers things that make her question what the men are really doing for The Victory Project, shown using sensory pops of disturbing images and sounds. There's a moment where Alice is cracking eggs open, and with each egg, you hear a series of crunches, each starting slightly after one another, cascading around you as each crunch is assigned a different speaker, resulting in a weird surround sound crunching effect, that makes the moment feel ever so slightly surreal, which is exactly what our protagonist is feeling as she discovers each egg is completely empty.

It's pretty cool filmmaking.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

I was worried that this film was going to fall flat, due to low critic ratings, but I genuinely enjoyed the ride, and always love a good mystery.

[Suggested emojis: Two thumbs up]

‘Railway Children’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

This long overdue sequel to the classic film “The Railway Children” (1970) brings back Jenny Agutter as “Bobbie,” now comfortably living in the country. Set in the height of World War II, she takes on three evacuated children who are fleeing London air raids.

While playing at the train station, the youngsters come across Abe (Kenneth Aikens), a young soldier in distress. He needs to find a safe way to get home to New York, after being the target of racist assaults, and the resulting shenanigans comprise most of the story.

I’m not sure who the target audience is for this film, directed by Morgan Matthews (“A Brilliant Young Mind”), because it is too intense and drama-focused for children, but not well written enough to be aimed at adults. Perhaps it is for young teenagers who can handle the subject matter, but aren’t as concerned about screenplay issues and historical accuracy?

There were several families watching it at the cinema when I did, and by halfway through the kids were running around the seats playing tag, because the movie had failed to captivate their attention.

I couldn’t really blame them.

The plot has more holes than a cheese grater, and I think the historical research was generated by an intern Googling “WWII” for an hour.

Despite all this, “Railway Children,” released in the UK under the title “The Railway Children Return,” has an ephemeral charm to it, showing a sort of lost innocence. We watch the young stars realize that brave soldiers whom they almost idolize are being brutalized simply for looking different. There is a particularly horrifying scene as a member of the military police beats a man for daring to walk with a Caucasian woman down the high street. She screams for help, but everyone simply turns the other way, not wanting to get involved.

While I suggest this film is not worth going to the movie theater for, keep an eye out on streaming, because there are elements to it that I did find compelling.

Unlike the original, this is not family friendly, but if your children are older and ready to contemplate the harsh truths about racial violence, it is a good place to begin that conversation.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down]