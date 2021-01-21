Filmmaking Adams brothers strike again

“We’re on Haight Street in the City right now,” says Gabriel Adams, reached on his phone along with his brother Jesse. “I’m going to put you on speaker phone so Jesse can hear, but if you hear some wild man yelling in the background, I promise you it’s not one of us.”

Gabriel and Jesse Adams, of Penngrove, are the director and co-writers of “Up the 5,” an independent comedy that Gabriel directed in 2018, and for which Jesse (a founding member of the popular Bay Area band Royal Jelly Jive) composed the music. Though completed in 2019 and toured to a number of film festivals that year, the film — which screened at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma in April of 2019 — has only recently become available for a wide audience, as a pay-per-view offering on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, made on location in and around Button Willow, along I-5, tells the story of a Percy, a nice enough guy, on his way to his father’s funeral in San Francisco, forced to impulsively hitch a ride with a wacky stranger after his Cadillac is stolen by a pair of highway robber sisters known as the Honeymoon Bandits. Advertised as a “slow speed chase” movie, with the slogan “Based a true highway,” the film — sometimes described as what might happen if the guys from “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” pursued the women from “Thelma and Louise” —was made for around $20,000, most of it saved up by Gabriel from his “day job” as a Hollywood set decorator. At the moment, in fact, he’s back home, hanging out with Gabriel while working on the Disney reality television show “The Quest,” currently filming in Sonoma.

“We’re pretty thrilled, right now, I have to tell you,” notes Gabriel. “The film is now out on Amazon Prime, and we’ve been getting a really good response. Before that, it started building word-of-mouth at some film festivals, which was great, and now everyone can see it, and people seem to be really liking it.”

“We did The Beverly Hills Film Festival, we did the Sunset Festival, We did New Filmmakers L.A., we did the Barcelona Film Festival and we did the Madrid International Festival,” says Jesse, adding that in saying “we,” he means the film went to all those festivals, but given the costs of international travel, he and Gabriel did not necessarily attend all of them. “Yeah, we didn’t get to got to Barcelona or Madrid, but we were there for all the others. That was fine. They were before COVID, but still. We were happy enough to just show up at the local festivals.”

Currently, the Amazon Prime site shows the film as having a high viewers’ response rating, with 95% of those watching the film giving it five stars. Reviewers call it everything from “Quirky and fun” and “A wild ride” to “Simple but engaging” and “A new cult classic in the making.”

“The more reviews we get, the closer the video gets to the top of the list,” explains Gabriel.

“Were almost at 100 five-star revews,” points out Jesse.

“And once we get 100 reviews,” says Gabriel, “We’ll be able to move the film to Hulu.”

“And get even more viewers,” adds Jesse.

“So we’re hoping that all of our Petaluma and Penngrove fans will rent the movie, and then review it,” admits Gabriel. “That’s how independent filmmakers have to do things these days. You make a movie and hope enough people like it that you get to make the next movie, and that movie gets you the next one after that.”

Speaking of which, the Adams brothers already have their next project picked out. It’s another original script, which Gabriel describes as a thriller, and which will be filmed primarily in the town of Sonoma.

“We’re very excited about it, in part because we’ll be co-directing, officially,” says Gabriel, who admits that Jesse more-or-less co-directed much of “Up the 5” too. “Brotherhood strikes again,” he adds with a laugh.

As if on cue, the aforementioned “wild man,” or one of his associates, begins shouting something incomprehensible in the distance.

“I don’t know what that was,” says Gabriel. “What was I saying? Brotherhood-something.”

It is clear that the Adams’ truly enjoying working together. And they say they plan to keep going as long as people keep enjoying their films.

“With ‘Up the 5’ doing so well, looking like it will actually turn a profit, the film will be a great calling card for recruiting people to be in our next movie,” says Jesse. “Finishing this one was just the beginning.”

(“Up the 5” is now available for rental for $4.99 or for purchase for $10.99 for purchase on Amazon Prime Video)