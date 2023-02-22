Finding ‘Belonging’ in the voices of immigrants

Reservations: Please reserve a place by contacting Bobbie at parishadm9000@gmail.com or call 707-833-4228. For questions, contact lauriehogen@gmail.com . More at stpatrickskenwood.org/calendar .

A primary need that most humans hold in common is the desire to feel some sense of belonging, whether it’s to another person, a family, a community or a place.

In “Belonging,” a new documentary series from Petaluma filmmaker Lina Hoshino, the journeys of three different first-generation Asian-American women are brought vividly to life as they share the stories of how they left their ancestral lands and made their way to Northern California.

Next Friday, Hoshino will be present for a screening of the “Belonging” films – plus a fourth, especially personal short documentary – at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Kenwood.

“These are all immigrant stories,” explained Hoshino, whose parents were immigrants themselves, her father born and raised in Japan, her mother from Taiwan. After living in Tokyo, Paris and Hawaii, her family eventually opened a Japanese restaurant in New Jersey in the 1980s.

Despite the richness of such stories, Hoshino has learned that not everyone feels comfortable sharing them with others.

“It’s a challenge, this kind of project,” she said, “because there is often a language barrier as well. That’s huge, but it was part of the overall vision of the project, to connect people who come from another country, and who speak another language, to their children and grandchildren, connecting one generation to another.”

Another challenge Hishino has faced is that many immigrants are reticent to participate in so public a project.

“A lot of people are not willing to talk, to tell their stories, out of fear that they could become the targets of racism,” Hoshino said. “Many we asked said no. The three women who we follow in ‘Belonging’ are the first three women who said yes.”

Those three women, who she found through brainstorming with Phyllis Taji of the Japanese Citizens League and Gail Yamamoto Seymour – both of whom are active in the Bay Area Asian-American Community – are clearly the right first subjects for the project.

Sachiko Knappman was a newlywed when she traveled from Japan to America with her first husband, who died of cancer when their son was 15 months old, and had to face raising a child alone in a still-strange country.

Youngmi Jung, originally from South Korea, came to Northern California to study religion, and is now a Methodist minister currently serving in Fremont.

Mathematician Jean Bee Chan, a retired Sonoma State University professor, escaped violent turmoil of Southern China after her younger brother died, and eventually found a new home among academics and activists in the Bay Area.

“I’m so grateful they were willing to share so much of themselves,” Hoshino said.

Subtitled “Asian American and Pacific Islander Immigrant Stories in California,” the films are just the latest in a string of powerful documentary projects by Hoshino (who also writes the monthly “Another Perspective” column for the Argus-Courier). Hoshino’s films include 2011’s “Living Along the Fenceline,“ winner of the Best Feature Documentary Award at the Female Eye Film Festival in Toronto. Others are the 2004 documentary “Caught in Between,” 2006’s “The Story of Margo,” and 2010’s “Leap of Faith: How the Enmanji Temple Was Saved.”

Of the latter, Hoshino says, “It’s kind of a neat story. It’s about white Christian youth who lived down the street from the Enmanji Buddhist Temple, in Sebastopol, during World War II. They were young kids, high school kids, who held vigils because there were all these things happenings, people trying to burn the temple down. So they worked to protect what is a historically significant structure and the center of the community. Of course, the Japanese were all incarcerated in camps at the time. It’s an important story that not a lot of people know.”

Hoshino’s filmmaking career began when she took a three-day workshop at the Center for Digital Storytelling in Berkeley, in 2003.

“I knew I wanted to do a documentary,” she said, “but first I wanted to learn how to tell a story. So I took the workshop, initially planning to do a straight-shot documentary about my mom, interviewing her and all that. And I did do that, and I took some footage of her writing her name and things like that, but the Center for Digital Storytelling has a very specific way of teaching documentary-making. It’s through a first-person narrative. So that’s why my first piece, ‘Hideko,’ is told through my own voice.”

That first film, the only in which Hoshino serves as narrator, will also be screened this weekend along with the “Belonging” shorts. Looking back, Hoshino regards the three days in Berkeley as an amazing experience.