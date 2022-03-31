‘Finding Our Roots’ museum show to open in Petaluma

When : Opening night reception is Friday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. The exhibit runs through May 29. Hours are 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

An upcoming exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum will feature the histories of the Petaluma’s Garden and Woman’s Clubs. The exhibit, titled “Finding Our Roots: Women of Petaluma Flourishing & Blooming Over the Years,” runs April 8 to May 29 and will highlight the most interesting moments — and several of the hard-working, earth-shaking women — that helped make Petaluma what it is today.

“The idea,” explained Mary Alden, the project manager of the Petaluma Garden Club’s Finding Our Roots committee, “is to really just tell the story about how women coming together in a small town really worked to improve the quality of life, and to raise the level of education and to introduce things that made the environment for the citizens far more attractive and healthy.”

Linda Buffo, the exhibit coordinator for the Petaluma Woman’s Club, has designed the show to vividly bring the club’s history to life by showcasing the contributions of local women over the 126 years of the Woman’s Club’s history. To illustrate this, the exhibit includes mannequins dressed as historically important women from the past. The opening night celebration on April 8 will include music performed by Homer Johnstone and Pam Sommers with words written in the 1800’s by PWC President Clara Belle Ivancovich.

The Petalumans of Yesteryear, a group of volunteers who do historical reenactments and storytelling, are contributing audio recordings to the exhibit, and some of those actors will also be present at the opening night reception, attired in period costumes, representing some of the women featured in the show.

“Many of these women belonged to both clubs and were involved in things like the flower shows,” Alden said.

The exhibit includes photographs, newspaper clippings, displays of archival information, historical documents, scrap books, hand-written notes, maps illustrating the scope of the clubs’ work and more. The Garden Club, appropriately enough, will be gracing the exhibit with flower arrangements.

The Petaluma Woman’s Club began in 1896.

According to Buffo, there has been some confusion around the exact date because a Ladies Literary Society began in 1895. The next year the Woman’s Club was formed and the Literary Society became a part of the Woman’s Club. They joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1900.

The Woman’s Club was instrumental in the self-improvement of its members, since women were discouraged from higher education at the time. The club brought in instructors to help members with classes. They studied in depth the history of European countries, spending a year on each country. Eventually, they began a student scholarship program to encourage local women in their educational aspirations.

They were genteel women, by all accounts, and the club helped them become proficient in music and presentation. Members studied piano, learned about composers and held public performances. They studied acting, theater and public speaking, while learning about fashion and putting on fashion shows.

After joining the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1900, the members of the Petaluma Woman’s Club educated themselves on politics and became influential in the direction of local governance, helping to encourage better salaries for teachers, safer roads and the condition of the city overall.

About half of the Woman’s Club members had also joined The Ladies Improvement Club, which was formed in 1896 by Mrs. Addie Atwater. An article in the Sunday Examiner Magazine, dated March 19, 1899, entitled “The Woman With the Hoe,” described the efforts undertaken by the society ladies of Petaluma to beautify their town. That club became inactive at the beginning of WWII.

The Woman’s Club became very active in the war effort during WWII, producing bandages, maintaining a skywatch for enemy aircraft and providing entertainment for soldiers to help keep up their morale.

The Garden Club, which had been around since 1924, went dormant during WWII. But then a member of the Woman’s Club, Martha Phillips, started teaching a Victory Garden class.

“There was a shortage of medicinal herbs and a shortage of food due to the war,” Alden said, “and she showed people how to grow and preserve food and medically-oriented herbs to make up for the shortage that the war created.”

In 1941, Phillips formed the Petaluma Victory Garden Club and held its meetings at the Petaluma Woman’s Club.

“The Woman’s Club was the ‘foster mother’ of the Victory Garden Club,” Alden explained. The group maintained a library with gardening information that was accessible to everyone who wanted to learn how to grow a garden.

When the war ended, the Victory Garden Club disbanded and the Petaluma Garden Club began again. This morphing of the club during the war led to confusion about the original date the club had begun.

“We discovered more about the history of the Garden Club than anybody knew when this project began,” said Alden of the research conducted for the new exhibit. As those involved dug through the archives they realized that instead of celebrating their 80th anniversary, the Garden Club had actually been around for 98 years.

“The story that we’re telling is about the women working together and this project has really demonstrated the power of a group of women who have an idea and want to bring it to fruition,” Alden said. “You know, pulling out all the stops, stepping into areas that they know nothing about, they’re out of their comfort zone, they’re under pressure and deadlines and yet rising to the occasion and backing each other up. We’ve produced something that I think is fun, interesting, educational and good for posterity.”