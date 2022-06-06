Fire destroys plane, Corvette at Petaluma Municpal Airport

No one was injured in a structure fire Monday afternoon at the Petaluma Municipal Airport, which destroyed an airplane and older Corvette. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Fortunately the fire stayed contained to the individual hanger and didn’t spread to the others, according to Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Weaver.

“Nobody was hurt including pedestrians and there was nobody in the building when it caught on fire,” he said.

Weaver said the fire was put out quickly once units arrived, which happened to be in the area when the 911 call arrived.

“It didn’t spread to any of the other exposures,” Weaver said. “In the backside there are some high-end RVs but fortunately it didn’t get any of those.”

Battalion Chief Weaver said it was more of a “contents fire” as the major loss was damage of the airplane and Corvette in the hanger. He said the city handles fires like these with a synergistic approach. Between the city’s building department, the Fire Prevention Bureau, the police department, the airport’s representative and the fire department.

A citizen who witnessed the fire and prefers to remain anonymous said she saw black smoke billowing and wondered what was going on. “We didn’t think about calling,” she said. “I wanted to turn away, I didn’t really want to breathe it.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.