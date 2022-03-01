First Person: Giving blood, making Molotov cocktails, preparing to fight

Editor’s note: Due to safety concerns, we are witholding last names and keeping locations somewhat vague.

As a generality, most high school friends disappear with geographical changes and the turns of life. We lose contact with most of them, and only hold onto those who were remarkable in our life.

I did keep in touch with my best friend from those days. We were like brothers from the first day we met, navigating our early adulthood together. Sean and I performed in theater together, including high school plays. We shared many life experiences and I was best man at his first wedding.

Two years ago, Sean told me that he had met a Ukrainian woman, and they planned to get married. Sean was leaving to meet her parents and family before the nuptials and was heading to Ukraine for an extended visit. What no one could have guessed was that, due to the pandemic, he was unable to leave Ukraine for a full year.

During that time, Sean developed a love for Ukraine. I’d ask him if he encountered any difficulties as he is Black. Sean replied that he never once experienced any racism. Quite the opposite, in fact. He made many friends and the Ukrainians wholeheartedly accepted him.

When the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, his fiancé Elena who works for a treaty compliance observation organization, was on the Crimea side of the border when Russia shut down those borders in 2020. Elena was stranded on the other side for six months before they were able to reunite. Shortly afterwards, Sean and Elena made a quick trip to the United States, and got married near his hometown.

Several months ago, the Russian military buildup began along Ukraine’s borders. I was, of course, concerned with these developments. I contacted my friend and he said he was a bit worried too, but the locals, at that point, were not. They had already endured several years of Russian occupation in Crimea and thought this was just more saber rattling. Still, I would contact him every week to see if things had changed or if he had developed escape plans.

Sean would skirt the issue and talk about his deepening affection for Ukraine and its people. In the following weeks, however, I could tell he was growing more concerned. He assured me they had a “Plan B” in place, and that all was still well.

In late January, Russian troop movements began and I again inquired about their safety. Sean’s tone had changed. He said they were closely monitoring the news.

Then the shelling began.

Sean and Elena lived in the Eastern part of Ukraine, and they had packed “go bags,” just in case. At that point, the airport had been closed, but utilities were still up and text communication were possible. He said that he and his wife had plotted out bomb shelters on their maps. Sean added that although surreal, they still felt a degree of safety.

Late one recent evening, I received a text from Sean, saying that they were sheltering in place but the shelling and explosions had intensified. Still, the locals felt that the worst of the offensive was near Kyiv and not near their little town. Elena’s job was organizing an armored convoy out of the region, but it might be several hours or days until they could leave. Sean joked that he was proud of himself, as his underwear was still clean despite the nearness of the explosions.

I gave him my wishes for safety.

I didn’t hear any reply.

The next day, while I was at work, I was preoccupied with thoughts of my friend. Recalling how we first met as images of our time together played in my head. The Ukrainian national anthem would also play through my thoughts, as I grew fearful from not hearing any replies.

That night, I finally received some delayed texts from Sean, recounting a sleepless night and the eerie quiet of the morning. They had received word that the armored convoy was imminent, and they could only take one backpack each.

Then, very early that the morning, I received another text saying they were in an armored vehicle and heading inland, but he included the old adage, “Out of the frying pan into the fire.”

After a day of concern with no further word, I finally received another message. The Russians shelled their little town just after they left. He was concerned for a little old lady who ran a shop near his residence. She always remembered his favorite brand of vodka. He spoke of leaving a life behind as they rumbled away inside the armored car with only a few possessions.

According to Sean, a trip normally taking five hours took them a total of 13. As they nestled into Ukrainian formations for protection, a convoy of 40 armored cars and 25 private cars made the trip, reaching the relative and temporary safety of an inland region of Ukraine. Along the way, he saw the staunchness of the Ukrainian people, military and civilian alike fighting and preparing to fight.

Finally, Sean told me why he had darted around the issue of leaving for a safe border. He said that his wife refused to leave Ukraine, and would remain to fight.

He also would fight alongside her for Ukraine and its people.

Sean reiterated that the Ukrainians are as tough as nails, and in a post script text, said that the day’s goals were to drop off food and supplies at a local church, donate blood and help out in making Molotov cocktails.

Sean’s final remark to me so far was, “Take care of each other. Hug your loved ones. I love you all.”