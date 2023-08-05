First Person: He straded school for a camera

I met Nick Campbell in a Studio Photography class at the Santa Rosa Junior College. We sat next to each other and formed a friendship that outlasted the class.

He is almost 27. I am, um, old.

Nick is smart and talented and confidently obnoxious in that special way that 20-somethings are when they imagine that they are wise and worldly. He is also good at a lot of things. He knows about cars and he knows how to put things together. He worked as a waiter to put himself through school.

And, he knows a lot about photography and how to take a really good picture.

Nick grew up in Sebastopol and graduated from Analy High School in 2014. He started on an engineering path getting an Associates Degree and transferring to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

He was miserable. Engineering was not for him. In spite of being close to graduation – and much to the displeasure of his friends and parents – he left school and returned to Sebastopol to pursue photography.

Nick has a true passion for photography. He bought his first digital camera at 12 years of age, a Canon Rebel. Now he travels around on his Aprilia Tuono motorcycle, camera in his backpack, capturing slices of time with his Canon R6.

“Now I do photography and am without other employment and am happier than I've ever been,“ Nick told me recently. ”Maybe you don't actually need a college degree to be successful in a lot of ways.“

Nick's photographs will be on display for people to see at the Petaluma Coffee & Tea company until the end of August. His website is 4thrightmedia.com.

Gail Sickler is a Petaluma photographer. She is the author of several books including “94952 Street Art,” a tribute to work by Petaluma’s most striking and colorful graffiti artists. Contact her at Lensculture.com/gail-sickler.