First Person: ‘I was the quiet one’ says young Cinnabar actor

EDITOR’S NOTE: On Saturday, Feb. 25, at Cinnabar Theater’s Broadway Bash fundraising gala, in between the live auction and performances by a cast of adult singers and actors, Petaluma’s Nico Alva took the stage to deliver a message about the impact that theater has had on his life. With Alva’s permission, we are publishing his words as he presented them.

Hello. If I were asked to do a speech like this a few years ago, I would’ve been hiding in my mom’s car begging for her to take me home. That’s the type of kid I was. I thought I could just avoid doing anything that was new to me.

In my family, I was the “quiet” one, while my older sibling was the “sociable” one – and born for the stage. I was shy. I played sports, but I never felt myself shining in any of them. I loved watching, and I dreamed of being able to be on TV with millions of people cheering my name. Even as a shy kid, I dreamed of the spotlight.

I come from a family of “do-gooders.” My mom works in an animal shelter, rescuing animals. My grandma was a teacher for many years and one of the most unforgettable women you will ever meet. And my grandpa was a fireman who received the Fireman of the Year award.

He was also an artist – a painter and writer. But he was a reserved man.

While my grandma was out being a great host for the holidays, my grandpa was most likely sitting on the couch sipping a Martini. I like to believe that what he couldn’t express in words, he expressed in art. I felt a connection to him, but at my young age, I couldn’t tell what caused it.

My grandpa passed away in late 2015 due to cancer. I was nine years old and for me, it was devastating. Death is not a subject that I was too familiar with. I felt numb. I couldn’t cry. I was confused.

The reason I am telling you this, is because this made me the person I am today.

At first, his death closed me off. An already shy kid becoming shier was not a good combination. In the summer of 2018, my grandma suggested that I do a show at Cinnabar Theater. I didn’t feel comfortable with it. Seeing my sister perform made me nervous, even when I was in the audience. I remember one time, after one of her shows, Nathan Cummings [Cinnabar’s Artistic Director] saw me and said, “When are we going to see you up on this stage?”

I just kept walking like I was deaf in one ear. There seemed to be zero chance that a quiet kid like me would enjoy it. But after much insistence, I decided to take a stab at it. Luckily, one of my closest’ friends, Cooper, also decided to do the show.

My first show at Cinnabar, I was very quiet. I just came and did my work. Slowly, I began to make more friends. I found that a lot of the kids were very similar to me. Not everyone was super outgoing. Many were reserved, and the thing that we shared was that we really loved the theater, the musicals and being on stage.

School was tough for some of us.

Some of us may have been bullied, or we just felt like there was nowhere we belong. Cinnabar was different. It allows us to express ourselves in a judgment free zone. We get to explore our interests without having to worry what others thought. It really showed me that what I love is not a joke, but rather a dream – a dream that Cinnabar made possible.

I have continued to play many roles on the Cinnabar stage – I was Joseph in the musical “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” I played Jack Kelly in “Newsies,” Lumiere in “Beauty and the Beast,” and I recently played Bert in “Mary Poppins.”

These roles, and many others, have helped me become more solid as an artist, thanks to the growing list of strong directors and choreographers who have been able to pave the way of my journey. It has also given me the opportunity to apply to colleges where I will continue my training and education in the arts.

I now get to see myself as a mentor for children who were once like me. I meet them, as usually a quiet kid who won’t mutter a word. But one of my absolute favorite things is when I see them get on that stage, and blow me away with something deep within them.

I owe my future to Cinnabar. It is an amazing program for all type of kids and teens who just need a little inspiration. I am forever grateful for all the amazing things it has done for me and my peers, and without it, I wouldn’t have created the most memorable bonds I have today.