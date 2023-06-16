First Person: The dangers of spring cleaning

Do you know who the worst person to organize your garage with is?

Your spouse.

Do you know the only person who wants to organize your garage with you?

Your spouse.

Spring cleaning your garage with your spouse is a dangerous proposition. There is a lot of baggage that comes with it, and I don’t mean the carry-on roller boards, check-in suitcases, briefcases, duffel bags, tote bags, messenger bags, garment bags, backpacks, hydration packs and fanny packs you’ve collected over the years.

No.

I mean all the little arguments that have come up in the past every time you’ve unsuccessfully tried to clean the garage, disagreements that are still unresolved, as if they were enigmatic scientific questions like “Will there ever be a unifying theory of everything?” “Ae we alone in the universe?” and “Who convinced humans that cottage cheese was a palatable snack?”

Recently, I asked my wife if we could leave the curtain down in the garage to let light in.

“As long as you put it back up,” she replied.

“I was hoping we could leave it down for a couple of months while we worked on the garage.”

“Hmmm, no. I wouldn’t want to invite people snooping around.”

“Snooping around what?” I asked, confused.

“Our stuff,” and she opened her arms, indicating all the piles of indistinguishable objects lying all around us.

At that moment, I experienced a deja vu and a pre-ja vu — a term I just made up. I suddenly relived this very same conversation happening on some other nondescript day in May every year for the past eight, ever since we moved to this house and also every year for the rest of our lives together.

It also reminded me of my stepfather.

My stepfather worked as a general contractor for close to 40 years. He was prone to collecting all of the used nails in every single project he worked on. He defended the existence of those nails to my mom by saying they were “valuable stuff” and that “You never know when you’ll need them,” as if you couldn’t run out to a hardware and get a box of new nails.

By the time they moved from San Diego to Dallas, he had an entire 7-foot high storage rack filled with mason jars containing used, bent, painted and rusted nails. Maslow said the man who has a hammer as a tool might treat everything as a nail. When I looked at that collection of nails, I worried not that my stepfather, as a contractor, thought he was, indeed, himself the hammer.

But back to my garage.

Who would want to snoop around all of our piles of stuff? Sure, there is probably something in there one could sell for some money on one of the many websites like OfferUp, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay. But it would be buried under piles of receipts, business documents, office supplies, mail, boxes, incomplete puzzles, art projects and Christmas cards.

What my wife doesn’t know is that once a week, I “forget” to close the garage door, hoping a hardened criminal will come in and take all the contents of our garage. But every time I come back home after a day of having that door open, I find that not even a paper clip has disappeared.

I guess that’s on me for living in a good neighborhood.

My wife accuses me of not liking her stuff. There are plenty of things she has bought I love. I love that our house is welcoming and beautiful for the different holidays. What I don’t like is that she finds it wasteful to get rid of anything we spend money on, so we end up holding on to a lot of trash.

“Can we get rid of this planner?”

“I can’t possibly get rid of it. It was given to me by the office supplies clerk working the shift when I bought it.”

“Can we get rid of this pen?”

“I can’t possibly get rid of it. I used it to jot down 10 digits once. I never called, but still.”

“Can we get rid of this staple?”

“I can’t possibly get rid of it. It once held together two or more papers.”

Then she tells me I think I have nothing in the many piles of unnecessary items, but that I’m wrong, that the piles are also mine.

I’m not sure that’s true.

As an immigrant, you are forced to become a minimalist when you leave your country. There is only so much you can haul with you.

The truth is that I only have two things in the garage, an 80-quart bin full of books that I promise myself I will read and finally become the intellectual I’ve always wanted to be, and an Emergency Preparedness box full of shelf-stable foods like pasta and beans.

I’m very scared of this unnamed emergency, because when it happens, I will not only have to deal with whatever the emergency is – fire, flood, earthquake, the collapse of the American banking system, the outlawing of steaks, Elon Musk becoming president or electric scooters becoming a mandated mode of transportation – but also the incredible intestinal distress I will have since pasta and beans are all foods that don’t agree with me.