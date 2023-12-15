‘Flashback’: 2023’s Grand Slam-winning stories

Annual Mystic Theatre story-slam results in a tie for first place, with stories about hospital comedy, field trips gone wrong and the pros and cons of living in the moment.|
MATT JOSEPH
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 15, 2023, 6:00AM

West Side Stories Grand Slam

What: West Side Stories is a monthly story-slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. Every December, the previous year’s winners gather for the Grand Slam. The theme of this year’s sold out Grand Slam, held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Mystic Theatre, was “Flashback.”

Next show: Resuming on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, West Side Stories will continue on the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. The first theme of the year will be “Goals.”

Cost: $19.50, purchased in advance (this show sells out).

Information and tickets: All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

First Place Winner - TIE

Matt Joseph

Matt Joseph
Matt Joseph

My dad passed away just about a year ago.

He was a Jungian psychoanalyst, a devout Jew, and pretty much a mystery to me. He and my mom divorced when I was three and he married a woman for whom the term “borderline personality” was created.

Fortunately, she had a son my age, and the two of us trauma-bonded like a couple of chipmunks in a hailstorm. She and my dad had two other sons together. Their names are Jacob and Isaac, because my dad was an Old Testament kind of a guy.

I spent most of my childhood raised by my mom, but when I would go to my dad’s house, he always felt kind of distant and unknowable, sort of like the monolith in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” if it happened to read a lot of Torah and Kabbalah.

He fell ill suddenly last December as was hospitalized in Oakland. I was driving down a lot to spend time with him and my stepmom, and because I’m a doctor I served as medical translator, and got to run interference. There were three moments ‒ before, the day of, and after his death ‒ that really stand out for me. Not because they were so sad, but because it’s amazing just how weird s--t gets some times. At times I was wondering if David Lynch was directing episodes of “Candid Camera” or something like that.

The first moment came when I was sitting with my dad and my stepmom in my dad’s hospital room, although a bit awkwardly and uncomfortably. And my dad, who was pretty loopy at the time, was sitting on the edge of his bed, trying to pee, when his condom catheter fell off. The nurses had been called away to an emergency down the hall, and my stepmom turns to be and goes, “You’re a doctor.”

Her logic was impeccable. This was a true statement I could not argue with.

So I did what any dutiful, conflicted, somewhat estranged physician son would do. I slapped on those purple gloves, I grabbed the plastic jug, I squatted down and I took hold of my dad’s member. For the guys in the room, spoiler alert. If you are lucky enough to make it to the age of 80, that little dude retreats up inside like a turtle in the hot sun, and does not want to come out. If you have ever needed a pair of pliers to pull out a valve on a beach ball, you’ve got the idea.

But I succeeded.

When I was sitting there, holding my father’s penis, I confess that the thought did come to me, “What the hell does this have to do with me being a doctor?” It felt like a very equal opportunity sort of job posting, and I’m pretty sure my stepmom was way more qualified than me to be holding my dad’s penis.

But it was me, and I put my degree to fine use.

The second moment came the day my dad died. Toward the end of his illness he became unresponsive. I was going back-and-forth, trying to see patients while still seeing him. At this point, all the brothers were in town. We knew it was just a matter of time, and we were taking shifts at his bedside.

The day that he did pass, my brother Isaac was with him. Knowing that I was at work seeing patients, Isaac decided to send me a text, rather than call, letting me know that our dad had peacefully slipped away.

Being in the frazzled state I was, however, I never saw the text.

Toward the end of the day, not knowing our dad had died, I called Isaac up, and I asked the natural question.

“How’s he doin’?”

And Isaac asked, a little perplexed, “How’s WHO doing?”

And I responded, “Dad. How’s Dad doing?”

There was a long pause. Finally, Isaac’s response to my question of how our dad was doing was this.

“The same.”

Now, he didn’t say the words, “He has risen,” but in retrospect there were there in parentheses. Needless to say, we got things figured out. My dad had not come back from the dead, and we took it from there.

The final bit of weirdness came a few weeks after the funeral.

My stepmom had let all the brothers know she’d been going through the house cleaning and sorting, and in the process discovered that my dad had stashed away in drawers, in nearly every room in the house, two very specific things. The first were flashlights. Okay, sure. The power goes out, it’s good to have that light. But the second thing he had secreted away in nearly every room in the house, were bottles of Wite-Out.

Seriously, who even uses Wite-Out anymore? Was he secretly correcting typos in the middle of the night by flashlight? Did he get anxious in the dark and sniffing Wite-Out helped him relax? Who the hell knows?

And the thing is, none of us ever will. I loved my dad very much, and I miss him, but like the guy himself, his final gift is a bit of a mystery.

I have two kids of my own now, one in college, one a senior in high school. I can saw with great confidence that in the course of raising them along with my amazing wife, I have made countless, countless mistakes. The wrong word said exactly at the wrong time with just the wrong inflection. There was the one time the kids accidentally locked us out of the house and I broke off a door handle in a fit of anger, not because I’m so strong, but because he had really cheap door handles.

But I have a good sense of who my kids are. And for better or worse, they know who I am. Along with my life partner, I’ve been a presence in their lives.

So what I want, more than anything at the end of the day, when my time comes around, I want a catheter that fits really well, and I want my kids to know exactly why I stashed that Wite-Out in every drawer in the house.

First Place Winner - TIE

Ben Bordon

Ben Bordon
Ben Bordon

I’ve been a caregiver for several years now. And being a male caregiver, you tend to get assigned to older men with dementia. Everybody in this room has been affected by dementia. Maybe it’s your uncle, maybe it’s your brother, your father, your grandfather.

Maybe it’s you and you don’t remember.

I’m just sayin’.

So as a male caregiver I always wear a white T-shirt and jeans. I try to look timeless, because I get to be from the ‘20s, the ‘30s, the ‘40s, the ‘50s, the ‘60s. I get to be everywhere. And being a caregiver I’ve got to be a lot of different people people too. I’ve got to be a son, I’ve got be a grandson, a nephew, a war buddy, a foxhole friend.

And that’s flattering, and that’s great, but the fact is that dementia’s a tough road. There’s nothing simple and there’s nothing easy about it. And most people who are struggling with dementia are confused, and they’re angry, and suspicious, or sad and embarrassed. And that’s just the way it is. There’s no way out.

I was starting caregiving for a new client who we’ll cal the Captain.

I was expecting all of those things from him. He lived in a very remote cabin in the Santa Cruz mountains. So I was standing out in front of his house, and I was expecting him to be angry and suspicious and embarrassed and confused, but I got my cool, and I did what I was supposed to do. I was told to walk in and meet him in the kitchen.

So, I stepped up on his front porch, and it was covered in hundreds of empty frames. The Captain was an artist. And I stepped into the living room, and there were Charles Shaw boxes stacked shoulder high, with spray-painted dolls and elk horns, and different animal skulls, and in the corner there was this mannequin covered in cobwebs, wearing a mask.

Looked a little creepy.

And I thought, “Oh. This is where I die.”

But I kept my cool, and I walked into the kitchen, and there was the Captain, completely naked, holding a glass of chardonnay. He was wearing nothing but his glasses.

And I said, “Hi! I’m Ben. You’re daughter Sarah sent me.”

And he said, “Well, now I have a friend named Ben.”

I wasn’t expecting that.

And I said, “Well, you have a doctors appointment and some other things to do today, so maybe we’ll get ready and we’ll start our day. What do you think?”

And he said, “Sure, just let me clean up.” He leans down and he picks up a pipe, one of those old wooden pipes with a metal top, and it’s full of weed. He takes a big, long toke, and he picks up a plate of half-eaten enchiladas on the table, and he goes to the back door and opens it, and as he’s exhaling he just throws these enchiladas right out the back door. And he let’s his hand hang there like a basketball player.

And I was thinking, “This guy is cool.” He’s got a pipe, he’s smoking weed, we’re friends already. It was a good fit.

So I would take him to his doctors appointments and then out to lunch and stuff, and sometimes we’d take these long drives through the redwoods or out along the coast. And he would look out the window with these wide eyes and he’d say, “I think it’s so f---king exciting that you could drop me off anywhere ... and I’d have no idea where to go. What an adventure!” And he’d raise his hands and say, “Thank you Great Spirit!”

Every day was like this. I would walk in, he’d say, “Who are you?” “I’m Ben!” “Now I have a friend name Ben.” And we’d clean up. “Thank you Great Spirit!” There was a time, when we were out on errands, there was this place in Santa Cruz we’d go to called The Crow’s Nest, at the entryway to the harbor. And he really liked it. So I’d ask for the same table every time, and we usually had the same waitress. And every time we’d walk in and he’d look around and go, “Wow!” And then in French he’d say, “L'oignon est le roi de tous les légumes!” Which means, “The onion is the king of all vegetables!”

And the waitress would walk up and say, Do you boys know what you want to order?“ and he’d say, ”I’m an onion.“ And then he’d look at me and I’d say, ”He’ll have the prawns.“ He really liked the prawns.

One of our lunchtime conversations went like this.

He’d say, “This is delicious.”

I’d say, “What a relief!” and he’d say, ”For you or for me?“

So I’d say, “Both,” and he’d say, “What?” I’d say, “Both.” He’d say, “What?” And I’d say “Both,” and he’d say it again. “What?” And I’d say, “Yes.” To which he’d say, “I have no f--king idea what we’re talking about. But this is delicious.”

I was in my young 20s, and I was living in Santa Cruz, surrounded by these college kids who had all this fancy stuff, like trust funds and cars that worked ... and food. And I was really stuck trying to figure out who I was and who I wanted to be and how I was going to get there. But I wasn’t really sure.

But hanging out with the captain, he allowed me to be in the moment with him. When you were with the Captain, you too were on the adventure. You too were discovering something new. I think, with dementia, so many of us are clinging to the past, a past you’re never going to get back. The person who is affected by it is holding onto the past, and the people who are working with them are holding onto the past, who they used to be, but not with the Captain. When you were with the Captain, you were right there. You were in the present with him, and you were able to enjoy the adventure. Maybe it’s just a glass of wine, or a bowl of pistachios, but you got to have that adventure, and experience that moment.

So one morning I walked in to go see the Captain, and he wasn’t at the kitchen table. I found him in his bedroom, and he’s clutching his chest, and he’s showing all the signs of a heart attack. Now, he was very remote, so there’s no ambulance that’s going to get out there in time, so I put in my small truck, and we’re flying through the mountains, and I’m trying to get him to the emergency room as fast as possible.

He’s clutching his chest, and I’d set the seat back for him, so I was saying, “You think about your daughter. You think about granddaughter. Think about your friends. Think about your art. You just think about that, Captain.”

And finally he took three long breaths.

[Demonstrates, inhaling and exhaling, but on the third exhale, stopping]

And I thought, that was it. I’d lost my friend.

And then he suddenly leaned up and said, “I think it’s so f---king exciting that you could drop me off anywhere and I’d have no idea where to go.”

And together we said, “Thank you Great Spirit!”

Third Place Winner

Lendri Purcell

Lendri Purcell
Lendri Purcell

In my 20s, I was a Special Ed teacher in Oakland, California. I’d done the program Teach for America, and I’d taught at a bunch of schools. The most interesting of those schools was a non-public school for severely emotionally disturbed kids. It was also a group home there.

It was a very loving place, a very therapeutic place, but it was really unsafe.

We were woefully understaffed. You had to restrain kids sometimes. There was a “rubber room.” There were runaways. It was intense.

I had the privilege of teaching a fourth-through-sixth-grade class of Gifted and Talented emotionally disturbed kids. It was a magnet class. I had kids bused in from Juvenile Hall. And these kids were amazing!

And I thought it would be fun to take them panning for gold. We were studying California History. Somehow I got clearance, not knowing that no one had ever attempted a field trip at that school, ever. But they allowed a two-and-a-half hour drive up to Gold Country. So I got my Class-C drivers license, so I could drive the class van.

I’m a s---ty driver, by the way,

I reserved some field trip time with the gold panning place online, a couple of months ahead. Then, a couple of weeks before the field trip, my classroom aid was fired, and I got a new aid. I was told he had a lot of experience with this population.

Mr. C. had two beautiful, long white braids. He looked just like Willie Nelson, of a similar age. He had kind of a shaky gait, and he always dropped little yellow pills around the classroom. He seemed to take a lot of smoking breaks. And he pulled me aside and said, “I’m a veteran, and I have PTSD, And I have flashbacks, so sometimes I need to wander off, but don’t worry, I will always come back ‒ so please don’t tell your supervisor.”

Okay. So, the morning of the field trip comes, and I’m thinking maybe three kids are going to be able to go. Lo and behold, all of them are there at the van, waiting to leave on our field trip. We get into this giant van that I am driving, and we have the most amazing drive. It turns out Mr. C is a Native American, and he grew up in the foothills we were driving through. He had the most amazing stories, and the kids were blown away.

We get there, to this little gold mining shop. It’s a dark, dingy little place, and we’re met by the operator, this wizened, shifty-looking guy who’d forgotten we were coming.

He said, “Don’t worry. I’m just going to go fill up my truck. There’s a place where we found some little gold flecks, and I’ll go and fill up my truck with some shovel-loads of rocks and things, and I’ll dump them in the river, so your kids will be more likely to find gold.” And he told us to meet him in 45 minutes at the creek.

Well, unstructured time, with this group, is hell. So we took a walk along this abandoned train track, and suddenly, out of nowhere, this guy is running towards us. And one of the girls is running towards him, and then they were embracing. It turns out that he was the young woman’s father. I knew she lived in a group home, and I knew she ran away all the time, and somehow she’d called her father, and he’d met us there.

I don’t know if he’s safe, if he’s going to kidnap her and run away, so I’m looking around for Mr. C, but poof! He’s gone. I don’t smell smoke, but I don’t know where he is. So I tell this young woman her father can stay, but she has to hold my hand at all times.

We get through the walk. The kids are throwing rocks, but nobody gets hurt. And then it’s the end of the walk, and the dad peacefully leaves. Everything is great. We head down to the creek. My kids are panning for gold, It’s sunny out, and the sun is gold, and we’re having a beautiful moment in the creek, everyone panning for gold. And I’m in the water with the operator, and I look down, and I see something gleaming.

It’s not a fleck. It’s a full-on chunk. It’s a pebble of something and it looks a lot like gold. I see it, and the operator sees it, and in an instant he swoops down and grabs it and puts it behind his ear under his hat. And I’m looking at him, and he’s looking at me, and it’s this moment.

And then I hear someone shrieking, “Eureka! I found gold!”

It’s my most psychotic kid, who’s also my most brilliant kid, a budding geologist, he’s jumping up and down on the bed of the operator’s truck.

“These quartz rocks have veins of gold running through them!” he says, and so all of my kids run up out of the creek, and the operator runs out of the creek and starts examining all of these rocks, and he looks like, “Oh my god! We found gold!”

And my kids are going, “Sweet!” And they are filling up their pockets and filling up their backpacks, and the operator is screaming, “You can’t have those! Those are artifacts!” And he’s trying to pull my kids off the truck, and I’m afraid they’re going to start hitting him with rocks.

And then I hear a great big thud!

One of my kids, who gets really overstimulated, he’s a big boy who’s started jumping up and down on a picnic table, and he breaks it in half, and he falls right through. And the operator is chasing him around, saying, “You’re going to pay! You’re going to pay!”

And I’m thinking, “Oh. My. God!”

Then, all of a sudden, from out of nowhere, the van horn starts honking.

Honk! Honk! Ho-o-o-o-n-k! It’s Mr. C. “Attention students! Get in the van!”

And all of my students and I are now running for the van, and I’m pulling them in one by one, and then Mr. C, who told me he can’t drive, is pulling out of there like a bat out of hell. And the operator is chasing us, screaming. And the kids are fondling their gold ... and we get away.

And I’m sitting there in the van thinking, “Holy s--t!” And as we drive off, I say to myself, “Whenever I’m overwhelmed by life ‒ which is a lot ‒ I can always remember to flashback to this moment, and I can remind myself, ‘If you could handle that day, you can handle anything!’”

West Side Stories Grand Slam

