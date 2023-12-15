Information and tickets : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

Next show : Resuming on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, West Side Stories will continue on the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. The first theme of the year will be “Goals.”

What : West Side Stories is a monthly story-slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. Every December, the previous year’s winners gather for the Grand Slam. The theme of this year’s sold out Grand Slam, held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Mystic Theatre, was “Flashback.”

First Place Winner - TIE

Matt Joseph

Matt Joseph

My dad passed away just about a year ago.

He was a Jungian psychoanalyst, a devout Jew, and pretty much a mystery to me. He and my mom divorced when I was three and he married a woman for whom the term “borderline personality” was created.

Fortunately, she had a son my age, and the two of us trauma-bonded like a couple of chipmunks in a hailstorm. She and my dad had two other sons together. Their names are Jacob and Isaac, because my dad was an Old Testament kind of a guy.

I spent most of my childhood raised by my mom, but when I would go to my dad’s house, he always felt kind of distant and unknowable, sort of like the monolith in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” if it happened to read a lot of Torah and Kabbalah.

He fell ill suddenly last December as was hospitalized in Oakland. I was driving down a lot to spend time with him and my stepmom, and because I’m a doctor I served as medical translator, and got to run interference. There were three moments ‒ before, the day of, and after his death ‒ that really stand out for me. Not because they were so sad, but because it’s amazing just how weird s--t gets some times. At times I was wondering if David Lynch was directing episodes of “Candid Camera” or something like that.

The first moment came when I was sitting with my dad and my stepmom in my dad’s hospital room, although a bit awkwardly and uncomfortably. And my dad, who was pretty loopy at the time, was sitting on the edge of his bed, trying to pee, when his condom catheter fell off. The nurses had been called away to an emergency down the hall, and my stepmom turns to be and goes, “You’re a doctor.”

Her logic was impeccable. This was a true statement I could not argue with.

So I did what any dutiful, conflicted, somewhat estranged physician son would do. I slapped on those purple gloves, I grabbed the plastic jug, I squatted down and I took hold of my dad’s member. For the guys in the room, spoiler alert. If you are lucky enough to make it to the age of 80, that little dude retreats up inside like a turtle in the hot sun, and does not want to come out. If you have ever needed a pair of pliers to pull out a valve on a beach ball, you’ve got the idea.

But I succeeded.

When I was sitting there, holding my father’s penis, I confess that the thought did come to me, “What the hell does this have to do with me being a doctor?” It felt like a very equal opportunity sort of job posting, and I’m pretty sure my stepmom was way more qualified than me to be holding my dad’s penis.

But it was me, and I put my degree to fine use.

The second moment came the day my dad died. Toward the end of his illness he became unresponsive. I was going back-and-forth, trying to see patients while still seeing him. At this point, all the brothers were in town. We knew it was just a matter of time, and we were taking shifts at his bedside.

The day that he did pass, my brother Isaac was with him. Knowing that I was at work seeing patients, Isaac decided to send me a text, rather than call, letting me know that our dad had peacefully slipped away.

Being in the frazzled state I was, however, I never saw the text.

Toward the end of the day, not knowing our dad had died, I called Isaac up, and I asked the natural question.

“How’s he doin’?”

And Isaac asked, a little perplexed, “How’s WHO doing?”

And I responded, “Dad. How’s Dad doing?”

There was a long pause. Finally, Isaac’s response to my question of how our dad was doing was this.

“The same.”

Now, he didn’t say the words, “He has risen,” but in retrospect there were there in parentheses. Needless to say, we got things figured out. My dad had not come back from the dead, and we took it from there.

The final bit of weirdness came a few weeks after the funeral.

My stepmom had let all the brothers know she’d been going through the house cleaning and sorting, and in the process discovered that my dad had stashed away in drawers, in nearly every room in the house, two very specific things. The first were flashlights. Okay, sure. The power goes out, it’s good to have that light. But the second thing he had secreted away in nearly every room in the house, were bottles of Wite-Out.

Seriously, who even uses Wite-Out anymore? Was he secretly correcting typos in the middle of the night by flashlight? Did he get anxious in the dark and sniffing Wite-Out helped him relax? Who the hell knows?

And the thing is, none of us ever will. I loved my dad very much, and I miss him, but like the guy himself, his final gift is a bit of a mystery.